Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex says the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is a platform designed to connect and support young people who are carrying out outstanding work in their communities and across the commonwealth countries.

Prince Harry said the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust was established by her grandmother, the queen, as a platform where the voices of the youths can be heard and taken seriously.

The visiting Prince was speaking at Circus Zambia today when he addressed youths under the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust who include CAMFED, Asikana Network, Agent of Change Foundation, Women’s Economic Empowerment Project and CAMA leaders from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

He stated that the Trust is also designed to help youths share their experiences and insights with each other in order to create the maximum impact in their lives.

“About a year ago, I was standing on another stage, this time at Buckingham Palace, alongside my grandmother Her Majesty the Queen to launch The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a platform designed to connect and support young people who are carrying out outstanding work in their communities and across the commonwealth,” he said.

The Queen has travelled to every country in the Commonwealth, and throughout her life, she has been massively encouraged by what she has seen young people achieve,” he said.

Prince Harry stressed that as President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Youth Ambassador of the Queen’s Commonwealth, he has seen the great strides youth and women organisations are taking in transforming other people’s lives.

The Prince emphasized that the purpose of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is to champion, fund and connect young people as a global movement for good, with young people leading the way.

He commended the youth leaders for carrying out the Queen’s vision with pride and fearlessness in pursuit of what is right.

And Circus Zambia Co-founder, Gift Chansa, said young people regardless of where they hail from have dreams that need to be nurtured and supported for them to be actualized.

Gift Chansa who was born and raised in Chibolya, a slum in Zambia known for drugs and criminality, said his organisation was formed to help youths stay away from bad vices by ensuring that they focus on productive activities.

Meanwhile CAMA Malawi Core Trainer, Fatima Frank said her organisation is supporting girls to remain in school by providing funding and sanitary pads.

Fatima told an emotional story of how she struggled to convince traditional leaders to do away with the belief of keeping women in homes as domestic servants instead of taking them to school.

She pointed out that girls just like boys deserve to be educated if poverty is to be alleviated in Africa.

The Prince is in Zambia for a two day visit to attend the festivities of the end of the world war centenary and to conduct business on behalf of the Commonwealth as the youth ambassador of the family of nations linked to the United Kingdom.

[Read 188 times, 188 reads today]