Captain Walter Bwalya has declared Nkana ready for Wednesday’s CAF Champions League match against UD Songo in Beira, Mozambique.

The two sides are meeting in the first leg tie of the preliminary round.

Bwalya is assuring club supporters of a good result from Beira.

“We are all ready for tomorrow’s game. We are here for business; we are not here for visiting,” he said.

“I can promise Nkana supporters that we will make them happy. At least we have prepared well. We are here in Mozambique for a mission,” Bwalya said.

Kalampa camped in Johannesburg, South Africa before heading to Beira on Monday.

Nkana are seeking an improved display in CAF club competitions after their flopped 2018 Confederation Cup campaign.

