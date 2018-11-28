National Council for Construction (NCC) has introduced online registration services to reduce costs contractors faced in the past from various places.

NCC Northern Region Compliance and Monitoring Specialist Kennedy Chikwemba told ZANIS in an interview in Solwezi today that before the introduction of the online services, contractors from districts in North-western Province had to travel to Kitwe where the council’s offices are located to do their registration which proved to be costly.

Mr. Chikwemba stated that the NCC is in the province to familiarize contractors on the registration criteria for 2019 using the online registration portal.

He said NCC also had a successful workshop for contractors in Solwezi to enlighten them on contractor assessment and how to go about the online registration process.

Mr. Chikwemba said the introduction of online registration services by NCC has so far been successful and the response from the contractors in the provinces where it is running has been good.

He called on contractor to go to the council’s website and access the service through the online registration link.

[Read 62 times, 62 reads today]