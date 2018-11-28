The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says there was no death recorded in the road crash that happened early morning today along the Great North Road in Chibombo.

Speaking at the accident scene in Chibombo district today, RTSA Head of Public Relations Mr. Fredrick Mubanga, said the accident involved a Zhong Tong Bus registration number AIB 7262 belonging to Scorpion and a DAF truck registration number AHB 5254.

Mr Mubanga said preliminary investigations conducted by RTSA have established that the accident was as a result of dangerous driving on the part of the bus driver.

Mr. Mubanga disclosed that the accident happened after the driver of the bus decided to overtake and in the process misjudged the distance of the on-coming truck.

He said in trying to avoid a head- on-collision, the bus went off the road but it was too late and as a result, the bus was hit on the left side by the truck.

Mr. Mubanga said the driver of the Bus, Mr. Alex Mwape, run away from the scene of the accident adding that efforts to bring the driver to book are underway.

The driver of the truck is admitted at Liteta General Hospital.

He said there were 18 passengers on board and seven sustained serious injures.

Mr. Mubanga has since wished all the injured a quick recovery and cautioned motorists, particularly long distance drivers to adhere to road traffic laws and regulations.

