Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambia is on the right track to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030 due to long term investments in agriculture, social protection and development of support physical infrastructure such as roads.

Mrs. Wina says the country is ready to learn from strategies which have worked in countries such as Thailand, which has significantly reduced hunger and malnutrition based on programmes that have had high positive impact on its population.

She was speaking in that country’s capital Bangkok today during the Keynote Address delivered at the official opening of the Global Event on Accelerating the End of Hunger and Malnutrition.

Mrs. Wina told delegates that time is running out for the world to beat the deadline for ending hunger and malnutrition by 2030 following commitments made by all United Nations Members States in 2015.

She said among innovations that Zambia had put in place included a multi-sector approach to addressing food and nutrition challenges with high-level political leadership and coordination placed under her Office as well as the development of a Zero Hunger Strategy and long-term Roadmap based on the Cluster approach in line with the seventh national development plan, 2017-2021.

Mrs. Wina added that Zambia is on course towards diversifying its food sources at household levels by promoting legumes and non-maize products such as cassava.

The vice president called for action to Fasttrack implementation of policies and strategies in order to actualize the conference theme by going beyond good intentions.

She expressed confidence that her delegation will leave Thailand confident that Zambia will have learned enough from other countries in order to help win the race against hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, GRISADA BONRACH has said his government has proposed to add value to all its food products through fortification.

The meeting was also addressed by Prime Minister of Rwanda Edouard Ngirete who said his government has consolidated land in order to deal with soil erosion and is encouraging backyard gardening.

And the International Food Policy Research Institute has emphasized the need for countries to work together to reduce hunger.

Institute Director General Dr Fan told the gathering that his organization would enhance its working relations with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to support countries in realising the Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier during a side meeting Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) Chief Executive Officer Chance Kabaghe informed the meeting that Zambia has introduced the usage of the E-Voucher in the Government Input Support Programme which has enabled small scale farmers to access nutritious seeds such as Soybeans, Groundnuts and Fingerlings among other seeds.

