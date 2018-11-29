Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has warned his charges to stay focused despite Wednesday’s away win advantage in their 2018/2019 CAF Champions League tie against UD Songo of Mozambique.

Nkana made a bright start to their CAF Champions League campaign following a 2-1 away victory over Songo in Beira.

“I salute my boys, it was a very tough game, and they played well. We could have killed the game in the first half,” Chambeshi said.

“But we still have another half to play this is just the first half.”

Midfielder Harrison Chisala and striker Festus Mbewe scored in the 34th and 81st minutes respectively to hand Nkana the vital first leg victory.

But Sunday Awasa cut Nkana’s advantage in stoppage time to put them in with a chance in the final leg on December 4 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Nkana will be without Kenyan international midfielder Duncan Otieno who was sent-off for a second bookable offence in the 88th minute.

