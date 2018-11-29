Orca Deco Zambia has donated mattresses, pillows, Christmas gifts and decorations to the Maternity Ward at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka. The material valued at K223,695 is the first donation since Orca Deco Zambia announced their pledge to donate to five charities and institutions at the recently held 5th anniversary of the store. The furniture store with a presence in 18 countries across Africa began operations in Zambia in 2013 and has since been committed to the betterment of the Zambian community.

University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Principle Nursing Officer, Mrs Mwila Shamalavo in representation of the Maternity Ward at UTH received the donation in the presence of medical staff. She stated that, “our core mission as a maternity ward is to provide health, safety and shelter for newborns and mothers. We appreciate the donation which will assist us greatly in accommodating our patients and meeting their domestic needs while they are in our care. Moreover, this close to Christmas, the festive decorations will bring a cheerful spirit to the hospital.”

Managing Partner of Orca Deco Zambia, Rayan Sharara has expressed that healthcare is of high importance to the community and a top priority to Orca Deco Zambia’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. “We would like to recognise the hard-working staff of UTH and hope that the donated products will add value to the facilitation of their roles in healthcare. We also encourage everyone to help in any way possible to ensure that Zambia’s future generation is born in healthy conditions.”

Orca Deco Zambia will continue to donate to charities in the months to follow in partnership with Lulu Haangala Wood, Founder of the “We Keep Moving” initiative. “The We Keep Moving Initiative is grateful to be able to collaborate on such a meaningful project that seeks to change the lives of the vulnerable in society” added Wood.

