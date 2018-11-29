Government has expressed concern that Zambia has continued to rank as one of the lowest in the mathematics and science assessment performance report in Southern Africa.

And Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri has attributed the poor performance of Zambia in the category to lack of interest by teachers to apply strategic and conceptual teaching methodologies in their lesson plans.

Dr. Phiri stated that there is need for teachers in the country to be creative and embrace pedagogy which is the term refers to how teachers and students relate together as well as the instructional approaches implemented in the classroom.

He said this in a speech read for him in Lusaka today, by MoGE Director of Planning Louis Mwansa during the official opening of a two day National Conference on Pedagogy.

He explained that the Ministry has also adopted a framework to support in-services teachers with more knowledge and skills for them to apply conceptual methods in their teaching for improved learner performance as underlined in the national policy document.

Dr Phiri further added that government is interested in seen improved provision and increased access to education for all the citizens in the country.

And United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director for Southern Africa Carolyn Medel-Anonuvo said the quality and effectiveness of any education system depends on teachers.

Ms. Medel-Anonuvo noted that this is because qualified and competent teachers are a single most resource and determinant in meeting education success goals.

She explained that when teachers use their knowledge of both the subject and the way pupils understand the subject, their knowledge of the subject matter has more direct effect on pupils learning environment.

Ms. Medel-Anonuvo has since pledged UNESCO’ continued support to the improved education services delivery in Zambia.

