The Mine Workers Union of Zambia – MUZ- has called on the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings ZCCM IH to increase its stake in all mines in Zambia if the country is to benefit from its mineral resources.

MUZ President Joseph Chewe says the current percent of ZCCM-IH shares in major mines is too small, that is why foreign firms are firing workers and paying them low wages.

Speaking at a public discussion forum organised by the Economics Association of Zambia -EAZ- in Kitwe last night, Mr Chewe also urged government to reject any move by the mines to retrench workers based on the proposed increase of mineral royalties in the 2019 National Budget.

Earlier, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe praised the Economics Association of Zambia for being a partner to government in economic development.

The Copperbelt Permanent Secretary added that government is doing a lot to develop the country and it is just in order for associations to give credit where it is due.

And Ministry of Mines Director of Mine Safety Gideon Ndalama revealed that Zambia has not yet reached its full potential in terms of mapping the minerals the country has.

Mr Ndalama revealed that so far, only 62 percent of the geology of the country has been mapped and there are many other minerals which they country may discover in future.

[Read 101 times, 101 reads today]