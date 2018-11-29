The Zambia Revenue Authority has yesterday destroyed pieces of de-boned chicken which was confiscated two weeks ago.

The Authority had intercepted a truck with smuggled chicken pieces or deboned chicken worth K260,000 in taxes.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said the meat was destroyed because it was an attempted smuggling case of false declaration and forgery contrary to section 141 Cap 322 of the Customs and Excise Act.

Mr. Sikalinda said this should serve as a lesson to all smugglers who are in the habit of evading taxes that paying taxes is cheaper than smuggling.

He called on all members of the public to report anyone whom they know may be involved in tax evasion and we promise the reporters’ confidentiality will be protected.

