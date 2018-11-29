The Zambia Revenue Authority has yesterday destroyed pieces of de-boned chicken which was confiscated two weeks ago.
The Authority had intercepted a truck with smuggled chicken pieces or deboned chicken worth K260,000 in taxes.
ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said the meat was destroyed because it was an attempted smuggling case of false declaration and forgery contrary to section 141 Cap 322 of the Customs and Excise Act.
Mr. Sikalinda said this should serve as a lesson to all smugglers who are in the habit of evading taxes that paying taxes is cheaper than smuggling.
He called on all members of the public to report anyone whom they know may be involved in tax evasion and we promise the reporters’ confidentiality will be protected.
Why destroy food? Give it to the needy people
Indeed this waste of food that could have been donated to the needy is a sign of a spoiled regime that only thinks every Zambian has three meals per day just as they (corrupt thieves in high offices) do, these have no shame to boast that they have in fact eight meals per day. Do we not see these thieves spending over K20,000 on dinner? Time for reckoning will surely come.
This should continue so it can open up more opportunities for local producers. My only worry is if at all ZRA has a legal framework to protect whistleblowers who will report these smugglers or perhaps its just verbal assurance
There is no reporters’ confidentiality, if any PF officials are found, the reporter will be arrested….we know how you work PF..
Great job. My major concern about this product was the safety part of it. Applauds to ZRA.