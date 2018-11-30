Zambia legend Dickson Makwaza has tipped his grandson and Power Dynamos midfielder Linos Makwaza Jr to remain focused in his career.

The 21-year-old youngster had a fair share of game time at Arthur Davies in the ended 2018 FAZ Super Division campaign after starting in 13 games and played one as a substitute.

“I have advised by grandchild to remain focused. I pray that God helps the young man to pull through,” the 76 year old retired defender said.

The former KK 11 captain wants his grandson to combine football and education.

He graduated from the Power youth team which competes in Division Two.

“He is doing well but at the present moment he must concentrate on education as he plays football. Football is not something you have to depend on alone,” he said.

Makwaza Jr is the son of Power Dynamos great Linos Makwaza.

“The Makwaza name is still standing in Zambian football because of the pillar I laid,” said the man who captained Zambia at the 1974 Africa Cup in Egypt.

The former Mighty Mufulira Wanderers player and coach won five national league titles during his playing days.

