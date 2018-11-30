Young Chipolopolo Zambia held their first training session on Friday at their Kitwe base ahead the kickoff of the 2018 COSAFA Cup to be held on the Copperbelt from December 2-14.

Charles Bwale and his 20-member team went through the paces at Garden Park Stadium just 24 hours after arriving in Kitwe after a month long camp in Lusaka.

Midfielder Lameck Banda, who spent the 2018 season on loan at Zesco United from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, is part of the team following his recent return from a trial spell in Turkey.

Goalkeeper Bradley Mweene of University of Pretoria FC in South Africa, UK-based striker Mwiya Malumo and midfielder Edward Chilfuya of Djurgardens in Sweden are part of the four overseas players in the team as Zambia hope to redeem themselves for their first stage exit in 2017 when they also relinquished the crown.

Zambia kicks off its campaign on Sunday against guest side DR Congo at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

“We are very much ready and looking at the preparations that we have had, the unity in the team is even stronger. We are also looking forward to Sunday’s game, we are ready to take on Congo and the guys are aware of the task ahead,” midfielder Albert Kangwanda said.

Malawi and Mozambique are the other Group A teams.

[Read 14 times, 14 reads today]