Police in Luanshya have formally arrested and charged NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili for unlawful assembly.

And police have denied Dr Kambwili police bond saying only as senior civil servant must sign for him.

Dr Kambwili’s lawyer Evaristo Mukonka said the NDC leader will appear in the Luanshya magistrates Court today.

Police have denied the NDC 2021 Presidential candidate police bond despite meeting all the necessary legal requirements.

Dr Kambwili was nabbed at police Headquarters in Lusaka yesterday.

This was when the later went to make a formal complaint on the unprofessional conduct of Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga.

The NDC leader was driven to Lusaka by a convoy of heavily armed police officers.

He was later questioned for over two hours at Luanshya Central police before formally being arrested.

The arrest of the NDC leader means he will have to skip court in another case tomorrow.

The Luanshya lawmaker is supposed to appear before Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile.

Dr Kambwili’s legal team had yesterday written to the Inspector General of Police requesting police to defer the questioning of Dr Kambwili to next week.

This was to allow the NDC leader time to have a pre trial session with his legal team.

The arrest of the NDC leader comes a few days after he met protesting Avic workers in Luanshya.

The annoyed workers protesting over unfavourable working conditions initially went to Dr Kambwili’s Luanshya residence to express their misgivings over appalling working conditions.

The NDC National leadership is in this regard urging all party functionaries on the copper belt to turn out in numbers and give solidarity to their leader as he appears in court tomorrow.

This is according to a media statement made available by NDC acting Spokesperson Misheck Moyo

Earlier, Dr Kambwili had said that hhe was not going appear before the police in Luanshya for questioning. Mr. Kambwili said that he was scheduled to appear before Lusaka magistrate Mwaka Mikalile on Thursday the same day he is supposed to appear before the police .

Mr. Kambwili had proposed that he appears before the police on Monday next week.

This is contained in a letter dated of November 28, addressed to the District Criminal Investigation officer.

The letter in question has been written by Mr. Kambwili’s lawyers.

But Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga said she was not aware of Mr. Kambwili’s letter.

