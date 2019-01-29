Legendary Zambian music icon, Hamoba kick starts his 2019 with the visual to the M1 assisted singel tagged “Lonely“.

5 COMMENTS

  1. NOT A BAD SONG/VIDEO BUT YOU WOULD HAVE DONE BETTER ON THE GALS THEY AREN’T FIT ENOUGH FOR THE VIDEO.ZAMBIA IS NOT SHORT OF HOTTIE CHICKS.

  2. Ba lusaka times you are missusing the terms icon and legendery. Hamoba does not qualify to be called either icon or legend. Legends where sipuki mulemwa, pk, paul ngozi and in recent times may chibesa of glorious band.

    • Sure ati legend? Who will remember his music 5 years from now? We don’t even know his songs, we just he used to be part of that duo ya ika spaka.

    • At the same time an overkill. Legendary and icon all thrown at some nonentity at once! Kusashila Kwacha musango Shani?

