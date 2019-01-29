Home Entertainment Zambian music icon, Hamoba ,releases new single “Lonely” Entertainment Zambian music icon, Hamoba ,releases new single “Lonely” January 29, 2019 1,378 views 5 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Legendary Zambian music icon, Hamoba kick starts his 2019 with the visual to the M1 assisted singel tagged “Lonely“. [Read 556 times, 81 reads today]Related Posts:Music icon Oliver Mtukudzi to live on through his musicChisenga ,formally known as CRISIS , releases Indian music influenced new single ““Give Me Your Loving”Australia based Zambian artiste , Portia Clark , releases new singleZambian born UK based Singer/Songwriter, Katongo releases new music videoPopular Zambian house music DJ & Producer El Mukuka releases a brand new summer track entitled “Weight of the Sun” Loading... 5 COMMENTS NOT A BAD SONG/VIDEO BUT YOU WOULD HAVE DONE BETTER ON THE GALS THEY AREN’T FIT ENOUGH FOR THE VIDEO.ZAMBIA IS NOT SHORT OF HOTTIE CHICKS. 2 0 Reply Ba lusaka times you are missusing the terms icon and legendery. Hamoba does not qualify to be called either icon or legend. Legends where sipuki mulemwa, pk, paul ngozi and in recent times may chibesa of glorious band. 3 0 Reply Sure ati legend? Who will remember his music 5 years from now? We don’t even know his songs, we just he used to be part of that duo ya ika spaka. 0 0 At the same time an overkill. Legendary and icon all thrown at some nonentity at once! Kusashila Kwacha musango Shani? 1 0 At the same time an overkill. Legendary and icon all thrown at some nonentity at once! Kusashila Kwa musango Shani? 1 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
NOT A BAD SONG/VIDEO BUT YOU WOULD HAVE DONE BETTER ON THE GALS THEY AREN’T FIT ENOUGH FOR THE VIDEO.ZAMBIA IS NOT SHORT OF HOTTIE CHICKS.
Ba lusaka times you are missusing the terms icon and legendery. Hamoba does not qualify to be called either icon or legend. Legends where sipuki mulemwa, pk, paul ngozi and in recent times may chibesa of glorious band.
Sure ati legend? Who will remember his music 5 years from now? We don’t even know his songs, we just he used to be part of that duo ya ika spaka.
At the same time an overkill. Legendary and icon all thrown at some nonentity at once! Kusashila Kwacha musango Shani?
