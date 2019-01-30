Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has called on the Church to continue championing health promotion and disease prevention through their effective platform by providing Information, Education and Communication to congregants.

The Minister espoused the health transformation agenda of supporting human focused development in tandem with the National Development Plan.

Dr. Chilufya said this when he called on Archbishop Dr Alick Banda of Lusaka Archdiocese in Lusaka yesterday in a bid to strengthen partnership between the Catholic Church and the Ministry of Health.

The Archbishop stated that the diocese is looking into appointing a health manager to serve as liaison between the Ministry of Health and the diocese for enhanced collaboration in the provision of health services.

Dr. Banda said the diocese is running hospitals and hospices which require material support from government through the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Chilufya assured the archbishop of the Ministry’s support to the health agenda by the diocese further pledging to provide personnel and drug supplies.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Health Head of Media Relations Stanslous Ngosa.

[Read 136 times, 17 reads today]