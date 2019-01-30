An Indian company which manufactures energy efficient and solar equipment, Switcher India LLP, has announced intentions to partner with a credible Zambian company in its expansion programme.
Switcher India LLP Business Head Kapil Sobti says his company which has over five thousand Indian local distributors has been convinced by Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga to consider Zambia as the best destination for investment.
Speaking when Zambia High Commission in India staff toured the manufacturing facility, Mr. Sobti says the company has more women in the manufacturing chain in line with Indian Prime Minister NARENDRA MODI’S women empowerment agenda.
He says Zambia stands to benefit through jobs and energy efficiency especially for highway projects as the equipment comes with motion sensors and cameras.
Mr. Sobti says the Led lights and switch gear products as well as the solar Led home lighting and appliances are important for Zambia in light of challenges of counterfeiting that affects quality of energy products.
Trade volume between Zambia and India now stands at One Billion US Dollars while total investment from India is at Eight Billion US Dollars.
This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.
NO THANK YOU.
There are many international companies with the ability to do the same. Please can PF follow competion rules and allow the best of the lot to provide the investment. Handing out resources to the same people like Vedanta who are so corrupt and put constraints on our economic growth is not acceptable. There is also the issue of back door immigration growth through investors bringing in large numbers of staff to take Zambian jobs.
Ambassador should not openly be pushing or pitching for the interests of companies but let the correct bodies take up and direct the process.
Exactly if this company wants a partner it can go to Zambia Development Agency (ZDA)…these diplomats are so publicity hungry that they take it upon themselves to even tour factories
This is another one who craves the lime light like that silly boy Anthony in Germany and the crook in Mwamba in RSA…this Indian company has already stated that it has over five thousand Indian local distributors, when you put one and one together they are not really looking for a partner but a distributor to sell their products and increase revenue and employment in India…you tour a factory you start singing praises after being offered free lunch and tea.
Indian investor is not good for any human society whose focus is to uplift Living standards. Even in India itself Rich Indians have inslave the poor ones who work for them. Bonded labour only exists in India.we all know.
My question to this Judith Kapijimpanga is who approached who first? Did Switcher India approach you to tour their factory? You think wooing investors is literally touring factories…if you want to woo investors invite all Solar manufacturers to your embassy and also invite potential Zambian based potential distributors..but guess what I can do this via Alibaba.com and find a Chinese or Indian solar manufacturer without a Dipolmat looking for 10% cut of the deal.
Some of these ambassadors want to be
Seen as working very hard.But let them
Refer them to the Right authorities. What
Knowledge does she have in solar and other energy systems.why start touring
These factories.
Please lets not talk about intentions which in most cases amount to nothing.