An Indian company which manufactures energy efficient and solar equipment, Switcher India LLP, has announced intentions to partner with a credible Zambian company in its expansion programme.

Switcher India LLP Business Head Kapil Sobti says his company which has over five thousand Indian local distributors has been convinced by Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga to consider Zambia as the best destination for investment.

Speaking when Zambia High Commission in India staff toured the manufacturing facility, Mr. Sobti says the company has more women in the manufacturing chain in line with Indian Prime Minister NARENDRA MODI’S women empowerment agenda.

He says Zambia stands to benefit through jobs and energy efficiency especially for highway projects as the equipment comes with motion sensors and cameras.

Mr. Sobti says the Led lights and switch gear products as well as the solar Led home lighting and appliances are important for Zambia in light of challenges of counterfeiting that affects quality of energy products.

Trade volume between Zambia and India now stands at One Billion US Dollars while total investment from India is at Eight Billion US Dollars.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.

