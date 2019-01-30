The Anti-Corruption Commission in Livingstone has arrested a Member of Parliamentary for Livingstone Constituency Mathews Jere for abuse of authority of office.

Mr. Jere aged 45, of house number 231 Highlands, Livingstone, has been charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to

Section 21 (l)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 1st August, 2013 and 31st October, 2014, Mathews Jere, whilst he was serving as a Councilor for Mwalibona Ward in the Livingstone City Council, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did abuse authority of his office by allocating plots of land to themselves on property number LIV/4051 a matter or transaction concerning the Livingstone City Council, a public body.

Mr. Jere has since been released on Bond and will appear in court on 25th March, 2019.

This is according to a statement issued by Timothy Moono, the Anti Corruption Commission Public Relations Manager.

Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested three Ministry of General Education officials for money laundering activities involving over K2.7 million.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo revealed that the three stole K2, 717, 471.50 from the ministry account by raising different cheques in Lawrence Phiri Bwalya’s name, which were later cashed over the counter at a named bank.

Mrs. Katongo has named the trio as Lawrence Bwalya Phiri, 46, an accountant of Civic Centre area in Lusaka, Eliya Mwale 41, of house number 238, Chamba Valley and Vengi Sinda, 58, a standards officer residing in Olympia Teachers’ Compound.

She said on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2014 and 31st December, 2016, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, the trio being employees of the Ministry of General Education stole K2,717,471.50 from the Ministry’s account by raising nine (9) fraudulent cheques in favour of Lawrence Bwalya Phiri on different dates and later encashed them over the counter at a named bank in Lusaka”, she said.

She said the trio has been slapped with five (5) charges namely forgery, uttering false documents, fraudulent false accounting, theft by public servant and money laundering, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mrs. Katongo said the suspects have since been released on police bond and are expected to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate Court soon.

