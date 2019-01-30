The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) anticipates another shortage of wheat on the market due to reduced production in the last farming season.

Association president Andrew Chintala says to this effect the country is likely to import the product to meet the current increased demand.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Chintala disclosed that MAZ is engaging the Zambia National Farmers Union to establish the available tonnage of wheat and how much will be required to be imported.

“I can confirm that we currently do not have enough wheat to meet the demand on the market, therefore I think we shall need to import the commodity, “he said.

Mr. Chintala explained that for the last six farming seasons the country has seen a reduction in the production of wheat a situation he says has continued to create a shortage of the product in the country.

He added that many farmers especially in Mkushi in Central province who were the major producers of commodity have attributed the reduction in production levels to water challenges.

Mr. Chintala is however, optimistic that with the opening of the momboshi dam in Chisamba production is likely to improve as many farmers will be encouraged to venture in to wheat growing due to the sustainable availability of water in the area.

He also called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in the agriculture sector to find a lasting solution and ensure that there is increased production of key crops such as wheat.

