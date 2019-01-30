Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya has assured the international community that Zambia remains politically and economically stable.

Ms Siliya says speculations that Zambia was losing its sovereignty to other countries and international financing institutions due to its debt position were misconceived.

Speaking to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reporter, Sophie Mokwena in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ms Siliya emphasized that Zambia’s debt was sustainable.

She dispelled speculations that some State owned Enterprises (SoEs) have been mortgaged to some countries as collateral for final assistance.

“ Zambia was a friend to many countries across the world and multilateral institutions, as such, would continue engages its partners to help with development agenda, “Ms. Siliya said.

She noted that Zambia was looking for partnerships that were beneficial both to its partners and the country at large.

And Ms. Siliya said the Zambian judiciary was a role model of an independent and professional judiciary on the African continent and the SADC region.

Ms. Siliya said the Zambian judiciary has demonstrated its independence by prosecuting cases that involve senior government officials and ministers accused of wrong doing.

She noted that Zambia’s judiciary impressive track record was unparalleled among its peers and other countries world over.

Ms. Siliya said this was due to the fact that many people including Presidents have been dragged to court after being suspected of offending the laws.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya said government was in the process of enacting laws that are aimed at protecting citizens from cybercrimes as well as enhance national security.

“ Government has already taken three bills to Parliament that include data protection, security and electronic transactions laws to be able adequately protect the people, “ Ms. Siliya said.

She said once enacted, the laws will enable citizens to freely engage in the cyber space.

Lack of adequate cyber laws in many African countries has affected innocent citizens negatively as they have become victims of wrong accusations and cyber bulling, she added.

Ms. Siliya is on a bench marking visit to Multi-Choice south Africa to learn on best television practices especially in the wake of digital broadcasting.

This is contained in a statement by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s High Commission, South Africa , Naomi Nyawali.

[Read 565 times, 565 reads today]