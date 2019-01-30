Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya has assured the international community that Zambia remains politically and economically stable.
Ms Siliya says speculations that Zambia was losing its sovereignty to other countries and international financing institutions due to its debt position were misconceived.
Speaking to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reporter, Sophie Mokwena in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ms Siliya emphasized that Zambia’s debt was sustainable.
She dispelled speculations that some State owned Enterprises (SoEs) have been mortgaged to some countries as collateral for final assistance.
“ Zambia was a friend to many countries across the world and multilateral institutions, as such, would continue engages its partners to help with development agenda, “Ms. Siliya said.
She noted that Zambia was looking for partnerships that were beneficial both to its partners and the country at large.
And Ms. Siliya said the Zambian judiciary was a role model of an independent and professional judiciary on the African continent and the SADC region.
Ms. Siliya said the Zambian judiciary has demonstrated its independence by prosecuting cases that involve senior government officials and ministers accused of wrong doing.
She noted that Zambia’s judiciary impressive track record was unparalleled among its peers and other countries world over.
Ms. Siliya said this was due to the fact that many people including Presidents have been dragged to court after being suspected of offending the laws.
Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya said government was in the process of enacting laws that are aimed at protecting citizens from cybercrimes as well as enhance national security.
“ Government has already taken three bills to Parliament that include data protection, security and electronic transactions laws to be able adequately protect the people, “ Ms. Siliya said.
She said once enacted, the laws will enable citizens to freely engage in the cyber space.
Lack of adequate cyber laws in many African countries has affected innocent citizens negatively as they have become victims of wrong accusations and cyber bulling, she added.
Ms. Siliya is on a bench marking visit to Multi-Choice south Africa to learn on best television practices especially in the wake of digital broadcasting.
This is contained in a statement by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s High Commission, South Africa , Naomi Nyawali.
SHE IS IN SOUTH AFRICA TO MEET HER FRIEND ZONDWA WA BANTU.
BIRDS OF THE SAME FEATHER.
VERY UNPRINCIPLED PERSON WOMAN.ENJOYING FRUITS OF PF WHEN SHE WAS INSULTING SATA DAILY WHEN SHE WAS IN MMD.
Zodwa wa pa zed has spoken.
How can that be when Zambia has just been officially ranked one of the most corrupt countries in the world.
Zambia stinks of corruption and political violence instigated by the PF thugs in police uniform.
THE United States of America has apologised to Zambia for alleging that China intends to take over some State-owned companies because of the alleged failure by Government to settle its debt to the Asian country.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji says the US has officially apologised to Government for the misleading statement.
USD 1 = ZMW 11.96
The only truth that is known to a politician is, truthfully speaking, a LIE. And they are comfortable telling a LIE. They LIE day in day out without shame. I would urge fellow citizens not to rely on politicians, especially African politicians who are able to paint a blue LIE white. Citizens should just concentrate on making ends meet than listen to politicians who will LIE on oath just to protect their LIES and livelihood. What more can I say, after living such a long time and experience with politicians and their semantics.
Miss Siliya, I think it would benefit you sometimes to remain silent than trying to justify things that most Zambians see as wrong. You think your position in govenment makes you more intelligent than the average Zambian?
Unnecessary trips!! There is multichoice in Zambia which uses digital signalling….why did you need to go to its HO? Also, it is too late to be making those visits and consultations now when the digital migration has already taken place. By the way, the multichoice model is a dying breed and is being replaced by video/tv on demand services such as Netflix and Showmax. Multichoice is seriously feeling the pain in South Africa and it will soon be the same in Zambia as broadband internet connectivity takes root and data access costs continue to drop. A lot of people already have smart TVs in their homes which already come loaded with the likes of Netflix. Very soon the only competitive advantage Multichoice will have is the Supersport English premiumship games. Watch this space.
Economically stable not true all bull sh!t more like over borrowed and politically stable don`t know with violent PF party of thieves and violent kaponya`s …… with very low IQ
But I need to hammer this lady! She looks delicious.
I have a PhD.
Thanks.
MADAM,ARE U OK IN YOUR THINKING?
GO AND TELL DULL PEOPLE AND ABASUNDA PA BED LIKE YOU.LOOK,AT THE SUFFERINGS OF THE PEOPLE
Nope Ms Siliya ,Zambia is economically unstable because it is a slave to foreign debts,foreign used clothing and foreign mining companies .Even our supermarkets are foreign entities.
Political migrant this lady is. Lost in lies !1
Zambia is doing better them Zimbabwe,malawi,and most African countries.Though corruption is there
But that is common in most African
Countries.