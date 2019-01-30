Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habazoka says bringing sanity to Zambia’s tax regime (Mine taxation and Sales Tax introduction) is the first step towards more measures the Association shall propose this year aimed at enhancing national economic development.

Mr. Habazoka says Zambia’s economy is actually bigger than captured in official figures saying it is not coincidence that Zambia is amongst the most stable economies in Africa.

He said issues to do with unemployment levels, low government revenues and reduced trickle down effect are as a result of leakages in the economy.

Mr. Habazoka says the leakages are created by old laws some of which were hastily enacted in the post command economy era of the early 90s.

“We propose that each citizen fully reads and understands the 7th National Development plan and Vision 2030. To our friends that cannot digest the information at individual level, we have a series of activities lined up this year where these will be fully explained”, he said.

Mr. Habazoka said in order to achieve sustainable economic development, each and every citizen should speak with one voice further calling for unity for the sake of our country.

“Even our critics are now in the forefront of supporting the new mine tax regime because “success knows no orphans”. Those that decided to take an opposite stance are now regretting because the truth has prevailed”, he added.

Mr. Habazoka says politics, tribe, race, education should not divide Zambians calling on them to unite.

He said EAZ shall soon propose measures to stakeholders aimed at ending decades long national economic development bottlenecks and impediments.

