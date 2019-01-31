Government has projected a 4.6 percent economic growth for the country in 2019 from the 3.4 percent recorded in 2018.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma noted that the expected growth will be achieved through partnerships with stakeholders such as the American Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Yaluma was speaking in Lusaka today, at the American Chamber of Commerce event.

Mr Yaluma, also said, government will work with different chambers of commerce to ensure that the business environment is conducive.

The Commerce Minister has therefore called on the American Chamber of Commerce to provide advice on the alternative policy measures that could be embraced to improve the business environment in the country.

And American Chamber of Commerce President Ferdinand Zaumu, said the meeting has been held to look at the 2019 economic outlook.

Mr Zaumu said the outlook is meant to help traders who are engaged in imports and exports to understand what is expected in the year as they conduct their businesses.

He said the Zambian economy has recorded some steady growth in the recent years and is projected to grow further.

He noted that the local currency, has also posted some steady improvement compared to last year September.

