1.

First Lady Esther Lungu inspects the Ambulance during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

2.

First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Los Angeles Fire Department Commissioner Jimmie Wood-Gray during the presentation programme of the Fire Apparatus donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust in California on Friday,January 25,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

3.

First Lady Esther Lungu inspects the Ambulance during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

4.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

5.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

6.

First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Los Angeles Fire Department Commissioner Jimmie Wood-Gray during the presentation programme of the Fire Apparatus donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust in California on Friday,January 25,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

7.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

8.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

9.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

10.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

11.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

12.

Firemen follow the proceedings during the presentation programme of the Fire Apparatus donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by the LA-Lusaka SCC and the Mayor of Los Angeles in California on Friday,January 25,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

13.

Firemen follow the proceedings during the presentation programme of the Fire Apparatus donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by the LA-Lusaka SCC and the Mayor of Los Angeles in California on Friday,January 25,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

14.

Fire Apparatus donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by the LA-Lusaka SCC and the Mayor of Los Angeles in California on Friday,January 25,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

15.

Fire Apparatus donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by the LA-Lusaka SCC and the Mayor of Los Angeles in California on Friday,January 25,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

16.

A fire Truck at the Los Angeles fire department
First Lady Esther Lungu with Fire Station 4 Battalion Chief Ray Gomez (R) and Fire Station 4 Deputy Chief Everett during a tour of the Los Angeles Fire Department-First Station 4 in California, United States of America on Tuesday,January 22,2019-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

17.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

18.

First Lady Esther Lungu poses for a photograph with Local government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga, Stentorian – Los Angeles Country Black Fire fighters Association Charter member Jonathan Bowers and Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

19.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

20.

First Lady Esther Lungu listens to Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station 94 Captain II Darius Cunnigan during a tour of Fire Station 94 in California in the United States of America on Tuesday January 22,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

21.

First Lady Esther Lungu on Friday, January 25,2019 addressed Council members shortly before she received a certificate of recognition from Los Angeles Councilman Curren D. Price at City Hall in California, USA where she finally received Fire trucks donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation by Los Angeles -Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Mayor of Los Angeles in Los Angeles -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu addresses Zambian’s living in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America as Esther Mulenga (L) and Matilda Chikonde (C) looks on on Friday, January 25,2019 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

22.

First Lady Esther Lungu greets a Zambian Wajenda Chambeshi shortly before she addressed Zambians based in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America on Friday, January 25,2019 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

23.

First Lady Esther Lungu welcomes Operation iDream president Samuel Sikapizye and wife Kas Nakapizye when they arrived for bilateral talks on Building schools in Rural Zambia in Los Angeles, California, USA. Additionally, Pastor Samuel and wife have built a school in Chief Mushili’s area in Ndola. This was on Monday, January 28,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

24.

First Lady Esther Lungu receives a certificate of recognition from Los Angeles City Council member Curren D. Price at City Hall in California, USA where she addressed council members on Saturday, January 25,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

25.

First Lady Esther Lungu with First African Methodist Episcopal Church (FAME) Minister David Price (L), Rev Judi Sauls Second from left), Rev Helen Easterly and Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister Committee Chair Earnestine Thomas- Robertson (R) shortly before the Church Service at First AME Church of Los Angeles in California, USA on Sunday, January 27, 2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

26.

First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Matilda Chikonde, a Zambian’s living in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America where she addressed Zambians based in Los Angeles on Friday, January 25,2019 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

27.

First Lady Esther Lungu receives a certificate of recognition from Los Angeles City Council member Curren D. Price at City Hall in California, USA where she addressed council members on Saturday, January 25,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

28.

First Lady Esther Lungu during bilateral talks on with Rotary International president 2012-2013, Peter Lattey and Rotarian Michael Hart in Los Angeles on Monday, January 28,2019-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

29.

First Lady Esther Lungu with The Port of Los Angeles Government Affairs Division Director of Legislative Affairs Marisela Caraballo DiRuggiero during a tour of The Port of Los Angeles in California, USA on Tuesday,January 29,2019-Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA

30.

First Lady Esther Lungu with Matilda Chikonde (second from left), Esther Mulenga (left) and Kalima Chimpampwe (R) shortly before she addressed Zambians based in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America on Friday, January 25,2019 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

31.

First Lady Esther Lungu with The Port of Los Angeles Government Affairs Division Director of Legislative Affairs Marisela Caraballo DiRuggiero during a tour of The Port of Los Angeles in California, USA on Tuesday,January 29,2019-Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA

32.

First Lady Esther Lungu with Zambia’s deputy Ambassador to Washington DC James Chisenga (L), Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister City Committee Project Director Lidia Brown, Los Angelese -Lusaka Sister CityCommitte Chairman Dr Ernestine Robertson and Dr Mwelwa Mulenga (R) shortly after she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport in California where she is expected to receive Fire trucks donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by the Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Mayor of Los Angelese in the United States of America on Saturday, January 19,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

33.

First Lady Esther Lungu has been honoured by two institutions namely the Los Angeles –Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Los Angeles African American Women Political Committee (LAAAWPAC). Handing over the LAAAWPAC award, Congresswoman Maxine Waters said the honours were awarded to Mrs Lungu in recognition of her visionary leadership in providing solutions to issues affecting women and her participation in the fellowship of women globally This was at the First Lady’s reception dinner held at Beverly Hills Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Carlifonia.
–Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

34.

First Lady Esther Lungu has been honoured by two institutions namely the Los Angeles –Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Los Angeles African American Women Political Committee (LAAAWPAC). Handing over the LAAAWPAC award, Congresswoman Maxine Waters said the honours were awarded to Mrs Lungu in recognition of her visionary leadership in providing solutions to issues affecting women and her participation in the fellowship of women globally This was at the First Lady’s reception dinner held at Beverly Hills Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Carlifonia.
–Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

35.

First Lady Esther Lungu with Charles Drew University president and Chief Executive officer Dr David Carlisle during a tour of Charles Drew University in Los Angeles, California, USA on Monday, January 27,2019. And Charles Drew University Executive Vice-President Dr Steve O. Michael revealed that the University was currently undertaking a project at Chawama Hospital in Zambia. Adding to that, they were elated by the First Lady’s visit to the School -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

36.

First Lady Esther Lungu on Friday, January 25,2019 addressed Council members shortly before she received a certificate of recognition from Los Angeles Councilman Curren D. Price at City Hall in California, USA where she finally received Fire trucks donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation by Los Angeles -Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Mayor of Los Angeles in Los Angeles -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

37.

First Lady Esther Lungu during a meeting with Zambia’s deputy Ambassador to Washington DC James Chisenga, Local government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga, Los Angelese -Lusaka Sister City Committe Chairman Dr Ernestine Robertson (R) and Dr Mwelwa Mulenga (L) in California where she is expected to receive Fire trucks donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by the Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Mayor of Los Angelese in the United States of America on Saturday, January 19,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

38.

First Lady Esther Lungu in a meeting with Free Wheelchair Mission Executive Director Nuka Solomon on the donation and shipment of wheelchairs to Zambia shortly before she toured The Port of Los Angeles in California, USA on Tuesday,January 29,2019-Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA

39.

First Lady Esther Lungu receives a certificate from a member of congress Maxine Waters on the occasion of being honoured at the “ A slice of African and African American Sisterhood” dinner, Hosted by the Los Angeles African American Women in support of the Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister Committee; and in recognition of being presented with four fire apparatus from Los Angeles Country and Los Angeles City Fire departments, and the Los Angeles City and Country Stentorians in California, USA on Saturday, January 26,2019 –Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

40.

First Lady Esther Lungu arrives in Los Angeles, California where she is expected to receive Fire trucks donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by the Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Mayor of Los Angelese in the United States of America on Saturday, January 19,2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

41.

First Lady Esther Lungu at the Los Angeles Fire Department

42.

First Lady Esther Lungu in a meeting with Free Wheelchair Mission Executive Director Nuka Solomon on the donation and shipment of wheelchairs to Zambia shortly before she toured The Port of Los Angeles in California, USA on Tuesday,January 29,2019-Pictures By THOMAS NSAMA

43.

First Lady Esther Lungu has been honoured by two institutions namely the Los Angeles –Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Los Angeles African American Women Political Committee (LAAAWPAC). Handing over the LAAAWPAC award, Congresswoman Maxine Waters said the honours were awarded to Mrs Lungu in recognition of her visionary leadership in providing solutions to issues affecting women and her participation in the fellowship of women globally This was at the First Lady’s reception dinner held at Beverly Hills Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Carlifonia.
–Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

44.

First Lady Esther Lungu being being seen-off by First African Methodist Episcopal Church (FAME) of Los Angeles Steward Vice-Chair Karen Caffee after the Church Service in California, USA on Sunday, January 27, 2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

45.

First Lady Esther Lungu during a tour of Charles Drew University in Los Angeles, California, USA on Monday, January 27,2019. Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

46.

First Lady Esther Lungu during a tour of Charles Drew University in Los Angeles, California, USA on Monday, January 27,2019. Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

47.

First Lady Esther Lungu with Charles Drew University president and Chief Executive officer Dr David Carlisle during a tour of Charles Drew University in Los Angeles, California, USA on Monday, January 27,2019. And Charles Drew University Executive Vice-President Dr Steve O. Michael revealed that the University was currently undertaking a project at Chawama Hospital in Zambia. Adding to that, they were elated by the First Lady’s visit to the School -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

48.

First Lady Esther Lungu receives a certificate from a member of congress Maxine Waters on the occasion of being honoured at the “ A slice of African and African American Sisterhood” dinner, Hosted by the Los Angeles African American Women in support of the Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister Committee; and in recognition of being presented with four fire apparatus from Los Angeles Country and Los Angeles City Fire departments, and the Los Angeles City and Country Stentorians in California, USA on Saturday, January 26,2019 –Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

49.

First Lady Esther Lungu and the Zambian delegation at the Los Angeles Fire department
First Lady Esther Lungu being welcomed by First African Methodist Episcopal Church (FAME) of Los Angeles Steward Vice-Chair Karen Caffee on arrival FAME for Church Service in California, USA on Sunday, January 27, 2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

50.

First Lady Esther Lungu being being seen-off by First African Methodist Episcopal Church (FAME) of Los Angeles Steward Vice-Chair Karen Caffee after the Church Service in California, USA on Sunday, January 27, 2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

51.

From L-r: Breast Cancer Awareness Goodwill Ambassador Emeritus David Harrison Levi ,BEMA Group independent Distributor Dr Gershom Sikaala, First Lady Esther Lungu and World Global Peace Ambassador Andrea Gilmore Banderas shortly after the Global peace Initiative honoured the First Lady with a prestigious Humanitarian award –Global peace initiative award for influencing lives, impacted communities and nations as well as brought unity and dignity to the human race. This was in Los Angeles, California, United States of America on Saturday, January 26,2019-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

52.

First Lady Esther Lungu with Zambia’s Deputy Ambassador to Washington DC James Chisenga and Local government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga ( second from right)shortly before she addressed Zambians based in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America on Friday, January 25,2019 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

53.

First Lady Esther Lungu with First African Methodist Episcopal Church (FAME) of Los Angeles Steward Vice-Chair Karen Caffee (R) shortly before the Church Service in California, USA on Sunday, January 27, 2019-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

54.

First Lady Esther Lungu with Charles Drew University president and Chief Executive officer Dr David Carlisle during a tour of Charles Drew University in Los Angeles, California, USA on Monday, January 27,2019. And Charles Drew University Executive Vice-President Dr Steve O. Michael revealed that the University was currently undertaking a project at Chawama Hospital in Zambia. Adding to that, they were elated by the First Lady’s visit to the School -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

55.

First Lady Esther Lungu in a meeting with a delegation from Los Angeles – Lusaka Sister City Committee in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America on Monday, January 21,2019 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

56.

First Lady Esther Lungu has been honoured by two institutions namely the Los Angeles –Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Los Angeles African American Women Political Committee (LAAAWPAC). Handing over the LAAAWPAC award, Congresswoman Maxine Waters said the honours were awarded to Mrs Lungu in recognition of her visionary leadership in providing solutions to issues affecting women and her participation in the fellowship of women globally This was at the First Lady’s reception dinner held at Beverly Hills Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Carlifonia.
–Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

57.

First Lady Esther Lungu with Charles Drew University president and Chief Executive officer Dr David Carlisle during a tour of Charles Drew University in Los Angeles, California, USA on Monday, January 27,2019. And Charles Drew University Executive Vice-President Dr Steve O. Michael revealed that the University was currently undertaking a project at Chawama Hospital in Zambia. Adding to that, they were elated by the First Lady’s visit to the School -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

58.

First Lady Esther Lungu receives a certificate from a member of congress Maxine Waters on the occasion of being honoured at the “ A slice of African and African American Sisterhood” dinner, Hosted by the Los Angeles African American Women in support of the Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister Committee; and in recognition of being presented with four fire apparatus from Los Angeles Country and Los Angeles City Fire departments, and the Los Angeles City and Country Stentorians in California, USA on Saturday, January 26,2019 –Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA
[Read 1,601 times, 1,603 reads today]

Related Posts:

Loading...

24 COMMENTS

    • Ubupuba pa Zed. Surely, how are we going to maintain these monstrous things. They will be lying abandoned within three years.

      15

      1

    • First of all pic # 33 and # 51, did the first Lady go for rock concert in USA ??
      Pic # 52 deputy ambassador, that hair please as if you are from chawama,, is it because of the snow that he can’t cut his hair.
      Am interested to know how much it will cost to transport those free fire trucks( which cost less than 1 million) to Zambia. When or if they get to Zambia, I pray they will be well used and kept.

      3

      0

    • @Ndobo you mean pictures went up to #52??
      I can’t stand watching this, indeed God is real. From selling roasted cassava from from of house, to become such an expensive money spender?
      Lesa Ni malyotola.

      9

      0

    • The more I see those 2nd hand trucks with a command centre truck..the more it pains me that we spent 1 million for trucks costing $250k without a command centre truck this vehicle is also available in the package for Ambulances.
      To add insult ..we have this old hen Ester wasting taxpayers money on a pointless trip with a 25 man entourage.

      1

      0

    • All those clothes Ba Ester is wearing, Edgar has never seen them. He can barely recognize her. If she was my wife I can’t touch her.

      7

      0

  5. What a nice vacation Ba Ester!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I hope you enjoyed your vacation and shoping tour in USA……………Thats really enjoying tax payers money………. SEE YOU 2021…..The clock is ticking getting close to 2921

    You can take you next tour to Chine in you Green Suilt again next week!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    9

    2

  6. Two weeks away on a jolly holiday with 25 people in tow and a huge hole in national coffers to receive four second hand fire engines for which there is no guarantee they will work here. Ba Esther Nyawa Lungu, please! All this expense when womenfolk are giving birth on the floor in Zambezi??? These excesses by a wasteful first lady dead to conscience. Typical “vaonekala nji” mentality?? Was this trip really justifiable when her office as first lady does not exist on state establishment??

    12

    0

  9. IVI VI MOTOKA NIVI KA MA LEFT ELYO NISHI NIVYA EMEGENCY! NIKUVIYENZA LUVE? BOMA IVOMELESA MAKAKAMA LEFT?
    My Bemba friends who forgot Nyanja living for 6 months in the USA I’m saying loosely translated… these vehicles are left hand driven. Won’t they be a hazard? Does government allow importation of left hand driven vehicles?

    0

    0

  11. To try to cover the 42/42 rip off , the chanda boys from statehouse were throwing around a $1 million price tag each for those 2nd hand things,

    we showed on Google search that they actually cost $250 k in the USA , now we dont hear that lie again from the chandas

    ………….next lie pleas

    0

    0

  12. For all those in doubt that this trip was not a drain on the country’s credit card .Esther even went to the extent of taking a state house photographer call Thomas Nsama to take pictures of her spending chinese Kaloba .When are going to open eyes and look through and beyond this governments wasteful spending?

    0

    0

  13. looking at the images and Zambian inflation costs of fire engines. The fire trucks in picture 15 and 16 would likely be bought at $8,million to $10million each by Govt. Ifintu Ni Lungu is the Motto!a efintu ifi.

    0

    0

  14. For all those in doubt that this trip was not a drain on the country’s credit card .Esther even went to the extent of taking a state house photographer called Thomas Nsama to take pictures of her spending chinese Kaloba .When are going to open eyes and look through and beyond this governments wasteful spending? This is how bad we can go .There are better photographers in America who could have been hired at a fraction of of what has been spent for taking Nsama from Lusaka to America just for publicity .American photographers could have taken better pictures than Nsama for Gods sake .

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here