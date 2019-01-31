1.
What a waste of tax payers money
Ubupuba pa Zed. Surely, how are we going to maintain these monstrous things. They will be lying abandoned within three years.
First of all pic # 33 and # 51, did the first Lady go for rock concert in USA ??
Pic # 52 deputy ambassador, that hair please as if you are from chawama,, is it because of the snow that he can’t cut his hair.
Am interested to know how much it will cost to transport those free fire trucks( which cost less than 1 million) to Zambia. When or if they get to Zambia, I pray they will be well used and kept.
@Ndobo you mean pictures went up to #52??
I can’t stand watching this, indeed God is real. From selling roasted cassava from from of house, to become such an expensive money spender?
Lesa Ni malyotola.
Uku ekubomba mwibala.
The more I see those 2nd hand trucks with a command centre truck..the more it pains me that we spent 1 million for trucks costing $250k without a command centre truck this vehicle is also available in the package for Ambulances.
To add insult ..we have this old hen Ester wasting taxpayers money on a pointless trip with a 25 man entourage.
Its so painful sometimes to be a Zambian. What did we do for GOD to curse us so much….??
Way in over her head.
If Linda wanted to write about Wakanda, this how queen of Wakanda lives and enjoys.
All those clothes Ba Ester is wearing, Edgar has never seen them. He can barely recognize her. If she was my wife I can’t touch her.
A serious waste of tax payer money. Can someone explain to me how this has and will benefit the Zambian people?
Very wasteful
What a nice vacation Ba Ester!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I hope you enjoyed your vacation and shoping tour in USA……………Thats really enjoying tax payers money………. SEE YOU 2021…..The clock is ticking getting close to 2921
You can take you next tour to Chine in you Green Suilt again next week!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Two weeks away on a jolly holiday with 25 people in tow and a huge hole in national coffers to receive four second hand fire engines for which there is no guarantee they will work here. Ba Esther Nyawa Lungu, please! All this expense when womenfolk are giving birth on the floor in Zambezi??? These excesses by a wasteful first lady dead to conscience. Typical “vaonekala nji” mentality?? Was this trip really justifiable when her office as first lady does not exist on state establishment??
Lazy Lungu sends wife away so he can play…he never takes his wife on his trips
You are a student concentrate on the studies as the other first ladies you are the mother of the nation please
Those fire tenders look more expensive that the Junk you claim to have bought for a million dollars
IVI VI MOTOKA NIVI KA MA LEFT ELYO NISHI NIVYA EMEGENCY! NIKUVIYENZA LUVE? BOMA IVOMELESA MAKAKAMA LEFT?
My Bemba friends who forgot Nyanja living for 6 months in the USA I’m saying loosely translated… these vehicles are left hand driven. Won’t they be a hazard? Does government allow importation of left hand driven vehicles?
E Lungu for President 2026
To try to cover the 42/42 rip off , the chanda boys from statehouse were throwing around a $1 million price tag each for those 2nd hand things,
we showed on Google search that they actually cost $250 k in the USA , now we dont hear that lie again from the chandas
………….next lie pleas
For all those in doubt that this trip was not a drain on the country’s credit card .Esther even went to the extent of taking a state house photographer call Thomas Nsama to take pictures of her spending chinese Kaloba .When are going to open eyes and look through and beyond this governments wasteful spending?
looking at the images and Zambian inflation costs of fire engines. The fire trucks in picture 15 and 16 would likely be bought at $8,million to $10million each by Govt. Ifintu Ni Lungu is the Motto!a efintu ifi.
For all those in doubt that this trip was not a drain on the country’s credit card .Esther even went to the extent of taking a state house photographer called Thomas Nsama to take pictures of her spending chinese Kaloba .When are going to open eyes and look through and beyond this governments wasteful spending? This is how bad we can go .There are better photographers in America who could have been hired at a fraction of of what has been spent for taking Nsama from Lusaka to America just for publicity .American photographers could have taken better pictures than Nsama for Gods sake .
She appears to be so welcome in America