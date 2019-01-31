All People’s Congress president Nason Msoni says the latest released ranking of the global corruption index falls is an indictment on the President Lungu lead PF administration with regards to the fight against corruption.

In a statement, Msoni said the high level of corruption automatically in President Lungu’s government makes him ineligible to re-contest for the coveted office of President of the Republic of Zambia.

“The reported increase of Corruption in Zambia as highlighted and depicted in the latest released rankings of the global corruption index makes extremely sad reading and is a serious indictment on the Presidency.

According to the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International on Tuesday, Zambia remains among the world’s most corrupt countries, with a rank of 105. Zambia had a score of 35 and was placed 18th in Sub-Saharan Africa which is ranked as the worst performing region in the world,” Msoni stated.

“In view of the seriousness of the indictment it is now incumbent upon himself to come clean and demonstrate that these sustained accusations against him and his administration are baseless and unfounded.

In the circumstances keeping quiet is not an option as the allegations are too serious to be ignored.On the basis of such serious crimes committed against the Zambian people he is automatically ineligible to re-contest for the coveted office of President of the Republic of Zambia.It is apparent that the Presidency has failed to tackle and to deal decisively with the question of Corruption in government.”

He adds that the high level of corruption vindicates former Foriegn Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba who resigned because of corruption.

“The lack of the political will to fight corruption is apparent by the lack of action on individuals accused and cited by the various institutions such as the Auditor Generals report and indeed the Financial intelligence centre report. Clearly, the report has effectively vindicated the two former Cabinet Ministers in the PF government who alleged corruption in the PF led government which is presided upon by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”

“In the circumstances President Lungu bares the highest responsibility as the custodian of public trust and citizens are expecting him to start addressing these embarrassing international indictments against him and his government,” said Msoni.

The opposition leader was reacting the latest release of the corruption pperception index which was released yeaterday by TIZ.

