Ruling PF Ndola District Youth Vice Chairman Geoffrey Chulu together with eight other party affiliates have been arrested for soliciting for bribes from mealie meal smugglers.
Just last week, Ndola District Youth Chairman Oscar Himanga was also arrested for smuggling mealie meal to the DRC.
This morning, police picked up Mr Chulu and eight other party members and arrested them for soliciting bribes from mealie meal smugglers.
They are detained at Kawama police station.
The arrested officials have been accused of pocketing K35 per K25 bag of smuggled mealie meal.
The mealie meal is now fetching around K180 per K25 bag of breakfast meal.
Investigations have shown that the arrested officials have been using the name of the party in running the smuggling syndicate by telling police officers on the check out that the funds raised will be used for party operations in the Province.
And some party insiders in Ndola have appealed to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to immediately dissolve the District Executive before more harm is done to the people party.
They want Mr Mwila to step in and bring sanity to the party by dissolving the entire executive and organizing fresh elections.
The members who spoke on condition of anonymity have also accused Provincial Police Commissioner Charity Katanga of misleading President Edgar Lungu on security matters in the province.
They stated that Mrs Katanga failed to provide adequate security checks on the suitability of the arrested officials before they were elected in the district structures.
“We are left wondering why Madam Katanga has been failing to tell the President the truth about these characters. If the President knew that these characters had criminal records, we believe they could not even have been allowed to stand for those positions “ the sources said.
They added, “ Most of the police stations in Ndola have records of some criminal cases involving all the officials including the District Chairman Benjamin Chitondo. We challenge Madam Katanga to deny this.”
“This Chitondo does not deserve to be District Chairman because of his criminal record. We now understand why Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo was against these people to be elected because he knew they are not fit to hold those positions.”
They said the party needs proper cleansing failure to which it will cost its victory in the 2021 elections.
The members feared that the PF will become unattractive ahead of the 2021 elections if the levels of criminality are left unchecked.
The members have also called on the party to launch investigations against District Commissioner Cannon Chisulo who has been signing Police Bonds for these officials whenever they are picked up by police.
“D.C Chisulo should come out in the open and state his interests in these criminal cases. Why does he find it so easy to sign Police Bonds for these people, maybe he is accomplice,” they wondered.
Immediate investigation must be launched from the highest office. Otherwise they are condoning indiscipline within the ruling party. We are waiting for the next action.
@ International Order, investigation by who? I don’t think it would go anywhere. We have a lot of issues needing investigation but someone some where has turned them into something to sit on
Cage ’em kleptomaniacs
Mushota can you tell us about Alex Salmond in his sexual harassment case? Its like you enjoy been reped that side.
I m not surprised about this action. The police have arrested these guys because basiya kubosha or paying bribes to the police.
Was just about to say that this is what Bowman was saying, but we just shut him down.
@Nostradamus
Is this reason you are refusing to dialogue with lungu? He is complaining that you are not even picking his calls
@Ndobo, my friend I told you, me I recognize abena Edgar as his-majest president. But there is no way he can be sending fibena Kaizer to lobby a dialogue.
Now look what is going on in Ndola, after Die-hard Lusambo was transferred to Munda-wa-wanga.
Lusambo is now reasoning. Its not about fighting colleagues that makes one a good politician but to speak out when things go wrong as he did after they elected copperbelt PF leadership most of whom are thieves. Lusambo is working in the best interest of the people and knowing ba PF soon he will be sidelined for confranting the chines. But if he continues doing the right the Zambian people will side with him. Thank you bwana Lusambo for doing the job of the sleeping Minister of Labour Nonde.
I am reliably informed that out of 10 PF members 6 are thieves.
Koswe mu mpoto makes it 8 out 10…
And yet you insult zp everyday calling it PF POLICE
Ndc leaders have be arrested before for same office and rail stripping.
Because this is PF caught pants down it wont attract alot of comments,thats enough proof that most bloggers here are paid by pf,WATCH THIS SPACE.BUT I DONT GET IT WHEN PF NDOLA BRANCH COMPLAINING THAT THESE CHAPS ARE KNOWN THEIVES.IS LUNGU NOT A KNOWN THIEF?
Let this be an example of would be offenders . And reporters please feed us with information till to the end of judgement. Well done Zambia police.
The rot runs deep.
what do u expect from a thieving government. we have told you time and again that these guys are thieves but you dont want to listen. Now watch the space and see who gets arrested for the thieving of the PF. Things start rotting from the head. Some leader is a big time thief and what do you expect its followers to do. The list of cheating and overcharging of governmnet contracts is endless. Now some civil servants have not even been paid in addition some f.ools are busy squeezing us over TPIN and all the feacal matter they can pour on us.
Disaster!!!!!
Zambian police are not playing kikikiki. FDD let us take over now, opposition and PF are letting us down.
Party of thieves I have always said, the president stole from a widow and was debarred. The rest are just kaponya’s… The party spokes persons brother stole social cash meant for the poor, what do you expect from rubbish like that, we know halt the debt they have contracted from China has ended up in offshore accounts and we still have useless 0 IQ cadres supporting this rubbish chipante pante govt…. Too much stup!dy