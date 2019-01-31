Ruling PF Ndola District Youth Vice Chairman Geoffrey Chulu together with eight other party affiliates have been arrested for soliciting for bribes from mealie meal smugglers.

Just last week, Ndola District Youth Chairman Oscar Himanga was also arrested for smuggling mealie meal to the DRC.

This morning, police picked up Mr Chulu and eight other party members and arrested them for soliciting bribes from mealie meal smugglers.

They are detained at Kawama police station.

The arrested officials have been accused of pocketing K35 per K25 bag of smuggled mealie meal.

The mealie meal is now fetching around K180 per K25 bag of breakfast meal.

Investigations have shown that the arrested officials have been using the name of the party in running the smuggling syndicate by telling police officers on the check out that the funds raised will be used for party operations in the Province.

And some party insiders in Ndola have appealed to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to immediately dissolve the District Executive before more harm is done to the people party.

They want Mr Mwila to step in and bring sanity to the party by dissolving the entire executive and organizing fresh elections.

The members who spoke on condition of anonymity have also accused Provincial Police Commissioner Charity Katanga of misleading President Edgar Lungu on security matters in the province.

They stated that Mrs Katanga failed to provide adequate security checks on the suitability of the arrested officials before they were elected in the district structures.

“We are left wondering why Madam Katanga has been failing to tell the President the truth about these characters. If the President knew that these characters had criminal records, we believe they could not even have been allowed to stand for those positions “ the sources said.

They added, “ Most of the police stations in Ndola have records of some criminal cases involving all the officials including the District Chairman Benjamin Chitondo. We challenge Madam Katanga to deny this.”

“This Chitondo does not deserve to be District Chairman because of his criminal record. We now understand why Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo was against these people to be elected because he knew they are not fit to hold those positions.”

They said the party needs proper cleansing failure to which it will cost its victory in the 2021 elections.

The members feared that the PF will become unattractive ahead of the 2021 elections if the levels of criminality are left unchecked.

The members have also called on the party to launch investigations against District Commissioner Cannon Chisulo who has been signing Police Bonds for these officials whenever they are picked up by police.

“D.C Chisulo should come out in the open and state his interests in these criminal cases. Why does he find it so easy to sign Police Bonds for these people, maybe he is accomplice,” they wondered.

