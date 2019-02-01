The People’s Alliance for Change has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to disqualify the Patriotic Front and the UPND if they continue fighting in Sesheke ahead of the February 12th Parliamentary by election.

PAC President Andyford Banda says calls to cancel the election due to the violence being perpetrated by the two political parties are unfair because his party and the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia are campaigning peacefully.

Mr. Banda said PAC and UPPZ cannot suffer because of what he has termed as two indiscipline political parties that do not want to adhere to the electoral Code of Conduct.

“The Electoral Code of Conduct is clear, only political parties that engage in violence should not be allowed to participate in elections, why should we suffer because of two indiscipline political parties”, Mr. Banda added.

He said the violence in Sesheke is affecting their candidate Charity Muhau who is the only female candidate participating in the by election.

But UPND Chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo said the people of Sesheke must be allowed to vote on 12th February to choose their representative without any interference.

Mr. Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament has accused the PF of sponsoring violence in the Constituency because they are scared of losing the election.

Mr. Nkombo told a media briefing that the UPND has since recommended to the ECZ for some of their officials who are biased towards the PF to be removed as electoral officers.

