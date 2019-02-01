Four Senior Citizens have accused mining firms of extorting the country’s mineral wealth in preference of enriching their respective countries .
They said during a courtesy call on President Edgar Lungu yesterday at State House in Lusaka where they discussed a number of key socio-economic issues in the country.
Veteran politician and freedom fighter Sikota Wina, former ZCCM Chairman Francis Kaunda, former Minister in the MMD regime Peter Machungwa and Mr Yotam Kacham jointly charged that mine companies were under declaring production and not paying the requisite and appropriate corporate tax.
Spokesperson for the quartet, Mr Kaunda charged that mining firms were secretly and illegally mining gold, cobalt, platinum and other precious minerals which they are selling on the international market for their own benefit.
“ Government ( should therefore ) to engage Zambian experts and undertake a mineral audit in the country to determine how much the country is losing out from its mineral wealth and verify claims by mines that they are not making profits, “ he said.
The former ZCCM chairman said it is not right for mining firms to be rejecting feasible mine tax regimes from government adding that it should thoroughly ensure that ordinary Zambians benefit from the country’s mineral wealth.
And Dr Machungwa on his part urged government to find better ways of financing the education of underprivileged people in the country.
“ The rising number of private universities entails that there is an increasing number of deserving vulnerable pupils and students who are not accessing bursaries and scholarships, “ he said.
Mr Yotam Chikamba paid glowing tribute to President Lungu for ensuring that peace and unity is maintained in the country and that national dialogue is upheld.
He said there is need for all stakeholders to cherish and work for the peace the country continues to enjoy 55 years after independence.
Meanwhile, Mr Sikota Wina said senior citizens in the country are happy with the leadership and governance track record of President Lungu and urged him to continue embracing Zambians.
And President Lungu assured the senior citizens that government will take into account their concerns over alleged malpractices by mining firms in the country.
The Head of State said Education for all Zambians is among the top items on his development agenda saying education is cardinal in providing a cadre of qualified and professional workforce to run the various key sectors of the economy.
He said competing needs have always derailed government’s intention of rolling out education for all.
President Lungu also disclosed that he has instructed the Secretary to Cabinet to review the way freedom fighters in the country are being looked after.
The President said he wants the welfare of Zambia’s freedom fighters improved due to the immense efforts they made in attaining freedom for the country.
He said Cabinet Office will have to identify genuine freedom fighters around the country so that government can look after them with the respect they deserve.
The senior citizens afterwards presented a bible to President Lungu to guide him in governing the country.
Glencore International pleads guilty to that charge but the PF government is also an accomplice .
Good to see Francis Kaunda. Where can I find his book – Selling the Family Silver.
Problem is not the Mines, it is the leadership. Can Freedom Sikazwe negotiate sensibly with the Mines? Who appointed him. Mines are in business and they will always want to maximize on profits, that is why we need a smart leadership to engage at the same level
Francis Kaunda is the reason mines are in foreign hands today. He mismanaged ZCCM/Zimco during UNIP reign & oversaw privatiztion of the mines during MMD reign. He lived an opulent lifestyle, building his mansion using pan-bricks imported from Australia, and had a hobby of collecting expensive vintage cars whilst ZCCM collapsed due to the theft & entitlement culture.
Today he can stand on an ant-hill condemning mines when he’s the real root cause.
We haven’t forgotten Peter Machungwa’s (together with Godden Mandandi & Katele Kalumba) stealing K2-billion from Govt to finance the 2001 MMD convention.
Hereon have endorsed the position of my fellow patriotic Senior Citizens. We give unflinching support to GRZ for the position taken on behalf of the people to collect all the dues from mining organizations. They are in business because what the mine from our soil is valuable and giving shareholders good investment retains. Had Zambian mines been money shredding ventures, shareholders could have long called for an exit strategy. Operations are expanding because they are in big money.
Smart leadership does not include the likes of Halusa Hagain
Maintain lower corporate taxes to attract investment. what we needs are jobs for our people and our people will in turn pay taxes and increase revenue for government. The elders have one party mentality in mind and they want to nationalize the mines.
I hope HE asked them about the privatization of the mines because those are the chaps who were in the driving seats.
Blacks dont read…Thats what happens when you cant manage business despite all the attained education in the country! Sheet hole country!!
Francis Kaunda, after running down ZCCM, after selling Ndola Trust School to himself, today he should could out an a wise Senior Citizen. Mr Sikota arrested for drug dealing, this was a circus rather than a progressive meeting.
If you are sure that Francis sold Ndola trust school to himself, tel us how many cattle from ZCCM farms did HH sell to himself?
FK seems not in good shape
Maloza you’ve hit the nail right on the head. Individuals like this Mr Francis Kaunda really mismanaged ZCCM. The company went under with a lot of minerals still in the ground. The foreigners came in and brought technology and financial capital to mine what these Kaundas failed to mine and these fellows are now condemning them. Lets have a sense of shame. If anything had these so called wise Senior Citizens been really wise they would be owning the mines right now and employing fellow Zambians. Seeing them at state house makes a sad picture because someone is being misadvised by people who failed to run the mines.
We all know their history now trying to be
Very good citizens. Look back where you
Are coming from .so better to sleep and
Enjoy your wealth before we investigate
Your wealth.
I totally agree with Obatala @1.2. This country allowed foreigners to take over our mines due to the deception that our mines were no longer profitable. We are crying foul now after seeing the massive production and profits they are making today. Is that Mr. Francis Kaunda, the one who used to import bricks from Europe for building his house when he was ZCCM Chairman?
What they mine from our soil is valuable and meeting shareholders’ expectations. No investor would continue vesting a fortune in perpetually loss-making ventures. Mining investors cannot make poor investment decisions to stay in loss-making ventures. They have murder boards on project selection. These are experts whose job is to kill any poor projects falling short of their Scoring Models or indeed off some set Economic Model, Payback Period, DCF, NPV, and IRR. Investment in Zambian mines is giving shareholders Great retains. Politics aside, let’s collect taxes and develop Zambia. No foreign power or interest groups will develop our nation, but ourselves the day we will realise the burden of responsibility for hard work and collecting good value from our vast natural resources.