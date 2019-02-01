Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has expressed disappointed with the contractor engaged to construct the administration block in Sikongo district, who has reportedly abandoned the works after being paid by government.

Mr Kapita said it was saddening that the local contractor Muco Trading Limited, was not on site to complete the works despite being paid to complete the works.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kapita made the remarks after inspecting the project in Sikongo yesterday.

And the Minister has promised to engage his counterpart in the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development, to ensure that that contractor moves on site and completes the project.

The Minister who also met departmental heads, reiterated government’s commitment towards the completion of all stalled projects in the district.

Earlier, Sikongo District Commissioner Blight Tombi appealed to government to consider giving projects to constructors who have the vision of the country and not only their own individual interest, as this derails developmental progress.

Mr Tombi said most local contractors have a tendency of abandoning the projects even after being paid, as can be witnessed in Sikongo.

The Provincial Minister visited was in the district to check on development projects in the area.

