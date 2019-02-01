Ndola City Council (NCC) says it will embark on pothole patching in the district after the rainy season.

Ndola City Council (NCC) Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza says her council has already procured materials to patch the potholes throughout the commercial city in readiness for the exercise after the rains.

She disclosed that the council is mobilising resources in order to reconstruct roads such as kabelenga and kwacha.

Meanwhile Ms Mwanza has appealed to Ndola residents living in high density areas to stop dumping waste in drainages.

She advised residents to help the local authority by always disposing off garbage in designated places, where the local authority picks it up for disposal.

Ms Mwanza said careless dumping of garbage results in blocked drainage system which often leads to floods when it rains.

