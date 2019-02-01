Mushindamo acting district commissioner Oscar Mugala has called on the police public complaints commission to spearhead the construction of police cells in the Town.

Mr Mugala said this is because police in the area are facing challenges in executing their duties due to limited holding cells and lack of a court for hearing criminal matters in the district, hence many people are referred to Solwezi.

Construction of cells will reduce on transport costs and increase police efficiency in conducting their duties, he said.

The acting district commissioner commended the commission for embarking on a sensitisation program to equip community with knowledge on proper presentation of complaints against the police.

He was speaking when a team of police public complaints commissioners (PPCC) paid a courtesy call at his office in Mushindamo yesterday.

And Mushindamo acting council secretary Kondwani Simukoko expressed gratitude to the commission for sensitizing the community on procedures to follow when placing complaints against the police.

Mr. Simukoko said the local authority as PPCC agent will enable more people to exercise their rights to lodge complaints without difficulties.

And the Commission’s chairperson, Frederick Musonda disclosed that if utilized well, the PPCC can increase accountability, responsibility and transparency among police officers if it is utilized well.

The PPCC was established under the amended constitution article 237 of 2016 to address misconduct of police officers in their operations.

The commission is mandated to receive complaints against the police and investigate the matter until it is resolved.

It was established to ensure that police officers act according to the provisions of the Zambia police Act.

[Read 41 times, 41 reads today]