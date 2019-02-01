Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck admits he knows very little about any of his two prospective 2020 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier opponents.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for home-based players with the next edition to be hosted by Ethiopia next year.

Chipolopolo, who enjoy a first round bye, will face Botswana or Seychelles in the second round qualifiers during the weekend of July 26-28 and August 2-4.

Both Botswana and Seychelles have yet to qualify for CHAN.

The winner advance to the final qualifying round where a prospective date against 2011 CHAN runners-up Angola awaits during the weekend of September 20-22 and October 18-20.

The potential of meeting Botswana and Angola is the exact route Chipolopolo negotiated to qualify for the inaugural tournament held in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire where Zambia finished third under Herve Renard.

“I have no idea about Seychelles. For me it is a holiday country rather than a football nation. We need to go deep to research,” Vandenbroeck said.

“Botswana is also not well-known to me.I will request to watch these games.”

Vandenbroeck also revealed that he will start his CHAN preparations next week with weekly Copperbelt and Midlands camps.

He added that he could just field his CHAN team in March’s dead-rubber 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier against Namibia in Lusaka to prepare the team for the Ethiopia tournament qualifiers.

Chipolopolo have qualified for only three of the last five CHAN finals since winning bronze 2009 and reaching the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2018.

[Read 57 times, 57 reads today]