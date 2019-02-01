Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe says a story appearing in some sections of the media that over K1 million toll fees under the National Road Fund Agency are missing is not a new.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says the matter was originally trailed through the Government’s internal audit processes and later the Office of the Auditor General in their 2017 report. It is not a new case.

She says in this case, the reported losses were related to minor system configuration challenges across toll booths and toll stations.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said steps have been taken to ensure that correctional measures are implemented so that any system related losses are prevented now and in future. My Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and conduct integrity checks on the system from time to time.

“I have instructed the National Road Fund Agency to conduct a briefing with the media and other stakeholders to ensure that clarity is given and further feedback from the public obtained on matters incidental to toll gates”, she said.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said as stated previously, the Government’s tolerance level to the mishandling, abuse and loss of public funds is at zero.

She added that where reports of verified infringement of the Public Financial Management Act, 2018, are ascertained, her Ministry will not hesitate to evoke the necessary provisions in the act to protect public resources and institute remedial action.

[Read 305 times, 305 reads today]