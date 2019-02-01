Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa says the board of directors for ZCCM-IH has fired the company’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Pius Kasolo.
Mr Musukwa announced the dismissal of Dr. Kasolo during a media briefing at State House this morning.
Mr Musukwa said Dr Kasolo was dismissed for failing to follow presidential instructions over the new mine tax regime.
This week, Dr Kasolo told a news briefing that ZCCM-IH is opposed to the new Mine tax regime as it will cripple the mining industry.
Yesterday, The Economics Association of Zambia Copperbelt Province Chapter has described as unfortunate and ill timed, the sentiments attributed to ZCCM IH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Pius Kasolo regarding the new mining tax regime.
ZCCM-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Pius Kasolo reportedly said during a press briefing that the 2019 planned mining taxes would impact negatively on ZCCM-IH which holds shares on behalf of the Government in the mining companies.
But EAZ Copperbelt Chapter Mathews Muyembe said the motivation behind Dr Kasolo’s remarks begs an answer as government was already engaging the respective foreign mines and positive strides were being made to achieve a mutually beneficial consensus.
“While we appreciate that every company’s objective is to increase its top line and maximise the bottom line, the mandate of this holding is to represent and reflect governments will which is to improve the welfare of its people through provision of employment and social services,” Mr Muyembe said.
“In the recent past we have seen the mining sector drop in GDP contribution as well as
tax avoidance schemes through transfer pricing and continuous declaration of losses. Even with the incentives such as electricity subsidies and tax windows the mining industry participation in economic growth has been declining over the years, he said.
“In October last year government did indicate that no mining operations will be affected by the new taxes, and the fear that job losses would be precipitated by the new taxes was later allayed as mines agreed to meet government and amicably resolve any apprehension around the new tax regime.”
Mr Muyembe said ZCCM should know that government desires more return beyond dividends as the trickle down effect and multiplier effect of job losses, social benefits and opportunity costs of forgoing mining returns is huge.
“We would have expected ZCCM IH to advocate for more returns from the mining industry than issuing statements that are not aiding dialogue between government and the mining stakeholders,” he said.
He said the statement by ZCCM-IH is very unfortunate because most mines like Mopani, FQM, KCM and Luanshya mine among others have indicated that they will not retrench or downscale their activities.
“We advise ZCCM-IH to prioritize the resuscitation of Ndola Lime which falls under its portfolio instead of contradicting government’s position.”
He added, “We expect ZCCM-IH to be in the forefront of giving answers to the many questions Zambians have regarding the mines such as the cost of producing a tonne of copper, how much cobalt is being mined?, where is the gold mined going to? among others.
So it is… we have been saying this!!
Well done. Let’s uproot all white puppets. We need a Zambia leadership that makes a difference to an ordinary Zambian in the streets.
Even if we say we have bad leadership, let bad leadership do what they have just done firing Kasolo to the benefit of an ordinary Zambian for an ordinary Zambian.
Well done. Let’s go
Thank you
Hope people like Kambwili won’t start saying that PF are eliminating Mr Sata Michael’s relatives.
Let’s roll …
this kasolo guy was almost becoming another mujajati, he behaves like he lives in a first world country forgetting that pf is a pro poor party and not a caitalist part like upnd
And yet criminals like Kaiser Zulu, Amos Chanda, and thieves like Chitotela, Kampyongo etc don’t get fired.
Yes he was unwise to make the statement, but his crime is nothing compared to the above chaps.
PF does not have the expertise to engage meaningfully the mine. As we speak, the mines have done projections , modeling and permutations for next 50 years. Edgar Lungu can not match the brain power at the mines and whether we like it or not, the mines will always win. Our approach should be mature, professional and political
Please fire ZRA and RSTA bosses for us too.
Kasolo’s analysis was right but the platform might have been wrong.
God bless ZAMBIA.
Ba Lsk Times but why haven’t you covered the story concerning the K1million which has somehow disappeared from the tollgate collections for the Road Development Fund? Those are serious issues that should cover!
He must have been benefiting from the mines some how
PF started fighting Pius in 2018, when they accused him of interest as Presidential Candidate. They were waiting for a minor error to get ride of him.
Who is next?
I won’t comment because I am privy to that information.
This is what the majority poor Zambians expect Government to do , .Fire selfish traitor economic sabotuers .clean up other traitors from ZCCM.
Well done Boma.
Zambians want to rightfuly own their mineral wealth through increased shareholding to at least 51%.
With increased shareholding and effective management and controls , we do not need to borrow money from IMF and other money lenders.
This dismissal is very suspect and smacks of victimisation. Kasolo could have been a pin in the side of King Rat. You will remember, Kasolo strongly opposed King Rat’s quashing of court case against a mine that was growing business overseas using monies from a local mine without the approval of local shareholder who is government. I smell a big rat in this one, the tax matter is just a scapegoat.
But was just telling the truth. Mines are partners in development.that’s how mmd used to say. But once crippled, we are doomed
After those losses I mean losses where a zero is removed from a figure but knowing PF its not about management….I can bet you all those court cases will disappear this is a firm with that crook Eric the crooked lawyer as Chairman.
“Mr Musukwa announced the dismissal of Dr. Kasolo during a media briefing at State House this morning.”
So Dr Kasolo was fired on the instructions of the big man, who himself was instructed by the trib.al EAZ? Shame, the ending is not good for all people who do wrong, no matter the power God always wields more! Ask FJT!!
So who will be the new stooge at ZCCM IH? Me I will refuse so don’t dare ask me!
Hey Kasolo Kasolo Boma is proposing to increase mine taxes and you, you are opposing? Who opposes Boma? It is only opposition political parties
I think chizungu ci nabapita ba appointing authority. Dr Kasolo simply stated the fact that the mines paying more tax means less dividends to ZCCM IH but more money to GRZ. Is there any miracle to that? I think the appointing authorities (I mean the Board..kikikikikiki) are becoming trib.als too, the new term for people who don’t reason or think.
Don’t misunderstand me, you know my stance since the new mining taxes were introduced: that government must not back down.
@upnd cadre
Even yowaself have admitted that chizungu cha kupita …Go back for night school and learn chizungu so that you start looking at things critically
Is it a coincidence that Francis Kaunda and co have just been advising Lungu on the mines, and next this chap is fired? I don’t think so…
this are selfish pipo we dont need in our governance system job well done minister
Out of the $1.0BN the mines have paid to the Treasury, they’re claiming back $750M in tax refunds. They buy electricity at 6 cents per kilowatt when it costs Zesco double the amount to produce. Mines want to survive on our shoulders. Whoever opposes the new taxes is an enemy of the people, just like Hichilema
What exactly it is it about failing to tax investors pa Zed kansi? Why is it that it is the actual custodians at the gate who want to help investors evade and avoid paying taxes? Ni cyani cimene mu bisa ama mambala?? Get rid of anyone who is acting as gatekeeper for exploiters. Talema nazo – sha!!!