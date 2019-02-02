President Edgar Lungu this morning led a number of government officials, public and private corporate figures in a 13 kilometers jogging stint a as sign of citizens being healthy.

Clad in a Barclays Bank branded white T-shirt and blue tracksuit and white jogging shoes , President Lungu who was in usual jovial spirit kick started the two hour long early morning around State Lodge area which covered 13 kilometers.

President Lungu’ s daughter Tasila, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Michael Katambo (Agriculture), Richard Musukwa (Mines), Ronald Chitotela (Infrastructure) and Bowman Lusambo of Lusaka Province were among the people who participated in the early jog.

Employees from ZESCO, RDA, ZAMTEL, RTSA, ZICTA, ZRA, ZACL also took part in the keep fit exercise by jogging.

The programme was sponsored by Barclays Bank which provided water and fruits to the runners.

After the run, President Lungu said the jogging stint was part of his regular keep fit programme an initiative he said was aimed to expose awareness of keep-fit and pass it on to others.

President Lungu said the motive of the jogging stint was aimed to sensitize people in communities on the best health practices of ridding off non- communicable diseases.

“ It is a matter of concern that one out four people die of cancer, high blood pressure commonly known as BP, diabetes and other related illness due to lack of physical exercises, “ he said.

Mr. Lungu has therefore encouraged all Zambians to not only visit medical experts so as to know their alignments, but to spare their time doing exercises, such as jogging.

“ I also encourage communities to form training clubs such as neighborhood clubs, playing football, tennis and at least walking so that Zambia can have healthier people to steer the desired development, “ he said.

Another corporate jogging stint would in June and December this year expected were awards would be given to deserving runners.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya who also participated in the exercise encouraged people to consider eating traditional foodstuffs such as impwa (African egg-plant) the famous traditional vegetables such ulumanda, chibwaba ( pumpkin leaves) and bondwe among others which he said adds value to the body’s wellbeing.

Dr. Chilufya however warned against smoking and fast foods which he said have a negative impact to one’s health such as lung diseases and obesity, among other ailments.

Barclay’s Bank Managing Director Mizinga Melu expressed her optimism ic that the ‘presidential jog’ would have a spiral effect on all citizens in all walks of life.

Ms. Melu said people should not go to the hospital for fitness adding that physical exercises are a good vehicle of in uniting people in the country.

