1. Worker busy working on the newly constructed Simon Mwewa Main Market 2. President Lungu and Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Prof. Dr. Ezzaldin O. Abusteit during the tour of the fish ponds at State House 3. President Lungu and Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Prof. Dr. Ezzaldin O. Abusteit during the tour of the fish ponds at State House 4. President Lungu and Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Prof. Dr. Ezzaldin O. Abusteit during the tour of the fish ponds at State House 5. Part of the government workers that attended the meeting to welcome newly appointed permanent secretary Willies Mangimela 6. Newly appointed North-Western permanent secretary Willies Mangimela (l) addresses civil servants based in Solwezi outside the Boma conference hall 7. Newly appointed North-Western permanent secretary Willies Mangimela (l) addresses civil servants based in Solwezi outside the Boma conference hall 8. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and his counterpart Angolan Minister of Health Silvia Lutucuta (r) tours Levy Mwanawasa Medical University 9. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and his counterpart Angolan Minister of Health Silvia Lutucuta (r) tours Levy Mwanawasa Medical University 10. Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo (r) DMMU National coordinator Chanda Kabwe with Captain Mabvuto Lungu during the tour of the Simon Mwewa market 11. Launch of the Tobacco Youth Awareness at British American Tobacco Lusaka South Muilt Facility Zone 12. Launch of the Tobacco Youth Awareness at British American Tobacco Lusaka South Muilt Facility Zone 13. DMMU National coordinator Chanda Kabwe listen to Captain Mabvuto Lungu during the tour of the Simon Mwewa market 14. DMMU National coordinator Chanda Kabwe flanked by Lusaka province PS Charles Sipanje touring Simon Mwewa market which is almost 78% done 15. DMMU National coordinator Chanda Kabwe flanked by Lusaka province PS Charles Sipanje and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo having a light moment during the tour of the Simon Mwewa market 16. DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe admiring the progress on newly constructed Simon Mwewa Main Market 17. Captain Mabvuto Lungu showing the progress on the Simon Mwewa Market to DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe during the tour of the newly constructed Simon Mwewa Main Market 18. Captain Mabvuto Lungu showing the progress on the Simon Mwewa Market to DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe during the tour of the newly constructed Simon Mwewa Main Market 19. Angolan Minister of Health Silvia Lutucuta flanked by Permanent Secretary Training Prof. Eylwin Chomba admiring the Baby during the tour of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit