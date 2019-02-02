PF National Chairperson for Agriculture Given Lubinda says majority of Zambians want President Edgar Lungu to contest the 2021 presidential election and win so that he can continue with his development agenda for Zambia.
Mr. Lubinda told a PF youth meeting in Sesheke that even if they deny him a member of parliament in Sesheke on February 12th, 2019, President Lungu will continue as president and take development to all parts of Zambia.
And speaking at the same meeting, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama warned all youths in the PF that the law will be applied against anyone of them that will be found perpetrating any form of violence.
Dr. Malama who is former Inspector General of Police, called on the police and other law enforcement agents to be firm and fair when applying the law
Is this man stupid???
Fuseke count me out of those people that want Edgar !! No issue with those that want ECL it is their right I guess … Though misguided. I am assessing candidates coming up …I have had enough time to assess ECL in the driver’s seat and it ain’t surely my desire for this country to continue with him and his bunch. I encourage other Zambians to continually assess candidates and not be fixated on ECL and HH alone be open. I have observed that the two have nearly fanatical followers. Country first People .. we should be fans of Zambia not of individuals
ULishilu
No third term
He knows if he keeps quiet he will be seen as a challenger …that’s the coward he is this Bo Lubinda, Wynter Kabiimba knew how to shut him up…there he is a Minister of Legal Affairs with a background in Agriculture Science.