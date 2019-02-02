PF National Chairperson for Agriculture Given Lubinda says majority of Zambians want President Edgar Lungu to contest the 2021 presidential election and win so that he can continue with his development agenda for Zambia.

Mr. Lubinda told a PF youth meeting in Sesheke that even if they deny him a member of parliament in Sesheke on February 12th, 2019, President Lungu will continue as president and take development to all parts of Zambia.

And speaking at the same meeting, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama warned all youths in the PF that the law will be applied against anyone of them that will be found perpetrating any form of violence.

Dr. Malama who is former Inspector General of Police, called on the police and other law enforcement agents to be firm and fair when applying the law

[Read 87 times, 87 reads today]