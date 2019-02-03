The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has embarked on a review of the draft NRFA bill with members of the public across the country to ensure their satisfaction with its contents.

The agency is conducting the meetings with the public in all areas where they got submissions last year for the amendment of the NRFA act of 2002.

ZANIS reports that NRFA legal counsel, Constantine Hara said his during a consultative meeting held with various stakeholders in Solwezi yesterday.

Mr Hara stated that the agency found it necessary to amend the Act because the mandate of the institution has expanded due to developments which have taken place since 2002 such as the setting up of toll gates in the country.

“There are some things that have come on board since the enactment of the NRFA act of 2002 which has expanded the scope of our mandate as an agency.

“For example, the operations of toll gates such as the Humphrey Mulemba toll gate here in Solwezi is not catered for in the Act as it was not in existence at that time,” Mr. Hara said.

Mr. Hara said the new Act will still maintain some provisions of the old Act which have proved to be effective and those which are standard for every Act.

He commended the public for submitting their recommendations for the new Act last year adding that the response was overwhelming.

