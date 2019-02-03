

Today’s Scripture

“For they did not gain possession of the land by their own sword, nor did their own arm save them; but it was Your right hand, Your arm, and the light of Your countenance, because You favored them.”

(Psalm 44:3, NKJV)

Strength to Conquer

Do you need God’s strength to conquer something in your life today? Maybe you need strength to forgive or to overcome an addiction. Maybe you need strength to deal with a difficult person in the office. No matter what you may be facing, God desires to give you His supernatural strength in every situation. It’s interesting that one translation of this verse says, “because God smiled upon them and favored them.” Did you know that simply calling on God causes Him to smile on you? Because you are His child, you have His favor! God loves to show Himself strong on your behalf. Be strong in the Lord knowing that He is with you, smiling upon you, and showering you with His favor. As you meditate on this promise, you will be strengthened to overcome every obstacle, and you will live a life of victory!

A Prayer for Today

“God, thank you for smiling on me today. I ask that you show me your favor so that I can walk in your strength today. Thank you for equipping me with everything I need to live as an overcomer. I bless you and choose to honor you in everything I do. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

