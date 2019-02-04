The four main opposition parties have unanimously charged that the 18 January national dialogue organized by the three Church Mother Bodies is in a hurry to put UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to State House.

The quartet comprising mainly the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), Libral Party (ULP) and Rainbow Party have charged that the three church mother bodies are sidelining the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) to pave way for Mr. Hichilema to be President.

Speaking at a joint press briefing held in Lusaka yesterday, the leaders of the opposition namely Felix Mutati the MMD faction leader, Edith Nawakwi’s FDD, Sakwiba Sikota for ULP and Rainbow Party General Secretary Wynter Kabimba said during a joint press briefing in Lusaka yesterday the Church mother bodies and their Alliance conveniently omitted the fundamental issues and importance in the dialogue process.

Mr Kabimba charged that this omission of fundamental issues is deliberate because facts exposes their duplicity and ultimately political scheme.

“ We now do just that so that the Zambian people can make a fair judgement,” Kabimba said wondering how the failed national dialogue launch held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on 18th January, 2019, was issued by the opposition Alliance when the quartet did not attend the said launch.

“The truth of the matter is that the purported national dialogue launched was a failure in its attempt to promote the image of one political party namely the UPND,” he said.

The leaders of the four parties said the level of hypocrisy exhibited by UPND and the “ church “ Alliance is unacceptable and consequently described the 18 January meeting as unproductive.

‘‘It’s a vehicle for regime change and nothing else. We don’t see the success of the national dialogue and reconciliation process as a pre-requisite to our winning the 2021 general elections,” they submitted.

The four leaders however seeking an appointment with the three bishops on the next course of action with FDD leader Edith Nawakwi assuring that quartet remain committed to legal reforms that would help promote peace and stability in the country.

