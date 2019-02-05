Trident of Kalumbila have taken an early lead in FAZ Division One Zone 2 after recording two straight wins in their opening fixtures.

The North Western outfit over the weekend stunned Chambishi 1-0 away in Chambishi to open a two point lead in Zone Two with six points after two matches played.

Striker Otis Katenga scored a second half goal in this Week Two match.

Trident started the 2019 transitional season with a 2-1 win over Nchanga Rangers at their Sentinel Ground in Kalumbila last week.

Kansanshi Dynamos are second in Zone 2 with four points after picking up a win and a draw.

Other teams sitting on four points each includes Konkola Blades, FQM FC, Kalulushi Modern Stars and Ndola United.

Meanwhile, Nchanga posted their first win to jump from the bottom into 9th place after overcoming Zesco Solwezi 1-0 at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

Striker Jackson Sunzu scored the only goal.

FAZ Division One – Week 2

Zone Two

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 Indeni

Gomes 1- 1 Roan united

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Zesco Solwezi

Chambishi 0-1 Trident

Kalulushi Modern Stars 2-2 Ndola united

Kalumbila Quattro 0-1 Konkola Blades

Chingola leopard 0-2 FQM FM

ZNS Luamfumu vs Zesco Mansa (Not Played)

Zone One

Lundazi united 1-1 Lusaka city council

Chipata city council 0-2 Romeki fc

Paramilitary 0-0 Kafue Celtic

Happy Hearts 1-2 Young green Buffaloes

City of Lusaka 1-1 Riflemen

Police College 1-0 Petauke united

Zesco Malaiti 7-0 Young Nkwazi

National Assembly vs Katete Rangers (Postponed)

