Trident of Kalumbila have taken an early lead in FAZ Division One Zone 2 after recording two straight wins in their opening fixtures.
The North Western outfit over the weekend stunned Chambishi 1-0 away in Chambishi to open a two point lead in Zone Two with six points after two matches played.
Striker Otis Katenga scored a second half goal in this Week Two match.
Trident started the 2019 transitional season with a 2-1 win over Nchanga Rangers at their Sentinel Ground in Kalumbila last week.
Kansanshi Dynamos are second in Zone 2 with four points after picking up a win and a draw.
Other teams sitting on four points each includes Konkola Blades, FQM FC, Kalulushi Modern Stars and Ndola United.
Meanwhile, Nchanga posted their first win to jump from the bottom into 9th place after overcoming Zesco Solwezi 1-0 at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.
Striker Jackson Sunzu scored the only goal.
FAZ Division One – Week 2
Zone Two
Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 Indeni
Gomes 1- 1 Roan united
Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Zesco Solwezi
Chambishi 0-1 Trident
Kalulushi Modern Stars 2-2 Ndola united
Kalumbila Quattro 0-1 Konkola Blades
Chingola leopard 0-2 FQM FM
ZNS Luamfumu vs Zesco Mansa (Not Played)
Zone One
Lundazi united 1-1 Lusaka city council
Chipata city council 0-2 Romeki fc
Paramilitary 0-0 Kafue Celtic
Happy Hearts 1-2 Young green Buffaloes
City of Lusaka 1-1 Riflemen
Police College 1-0 Petauke united
Zesco Malaiti 7-0 Young Nkwazi
National Assembly vs Katete Rangers (Postponed)