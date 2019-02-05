Some Zambians have taken to social media to condemn Former Vice President Guy Scott after it was revealed that a chapter in his hard hitting political memoir contains a copy of late President Michael Sata’s death certificate.

The book “Adventure in Zambian Politics, A Story in Black & White”, has left some Zambians outraged to find Mr Sata’s death certificate has been published.

According to the death certificate published in the book, President Sata died as a result of Carcinoma cancer.

Carcinoma is a type of cancer that starts in cells that make up the skin or the tissue lining organs, such as the liver or kidneys. Like other types of cancer, carcinomas are abnormal cells that divide without control.

The book also discloses the state officer, who witnessed the document.

The document was signed by a pathologist Simon Hughes from London’s King Edward VII hospital.

The book is selling world-wide and can be bought from Amazon for $45.

Some of the readers have taken to social media to describe the move by Dr Scott to reveal death details as un-African, unethical and in bad taste.

Dr Scott writes that “Those who had knowledge of his condition could and should have made very different decisions.”

In the same book, Dr Scott said he obtained a copy of the death certificate by paying 10 pounds.

In the UK, death certificates are considered public documents.

“Guy Scott has done a good thing letting us know what took our head of state. For me it brings me closure…. And also reveals what kind of vultures surrounded the President in his sickness and ultimate his death,” twitted @MaceWimbu

And Youngson Ndangwa wrote, “Wow! And was this supposed to be a state secret? For how long was our president in this state and one begins to wonder what effects this had on his execution of state duties. How much of those final-days decisions were made by him? Interesting read, a must buy!!

Political Commentator and academic Sishuwa Sishuwa wrote, “Guy’s memoirs raise many fundamental issues. e.g. They tell us much about the politics of succession and demonstrate the need to discuss difficult and delicate national issues such as the health of presidents with much more transparency and openness. I highly recommend the book.”

Eugene Makai wrote on Facebook, “Causes of death are public records. Even here in Zambia before you get a burial certificate, you have to share documentation with the Council, so what is so special? The late President died in the UK and these records are accessible. Dr Scott’s work is valuable because it gives the future reader indisputable evidence rather than the conspiracy theories we are used to.”

[Read 1,009 times, 1,010 reads today]