Some Zambians have taken to social media to condemn Former Vice President Guy Scott after it was revealed that a chapter in his hard hitting political memoir contains a copy of late President Michael Sata’s death certificate.
The book “Adventure in Zambian Politics, A Story in Black & White”, has left some Zambians outraged to find Mr Sata’s death certificate has been published.
According to the death certificate published in the book, President Sata died as a result of Carcinoma cancer.
Carcinoma is a type of cancer that starts in cells that make up the skin or the tissue lining organs, such as the liver or kidneys. Like other types of cancer, carcinomas are abnormal cells that divide without control.
The book also discloses the state officer, who witnessed the document.
The document was signed by a pathologist Simon Hughes from London’s King Edward VII hospital.
The book is selling world-wide and can be bought from Amazon for $45.
Some of the readers have taken to social media to describe the move by Dr Scott to reveal death details as un-African, unethical and in bad taste.
Dr Scott writes that “Those who had knowledge of his condition could and should have made very different decisions.”
In the same book, Dr Scott said he obtained a copy of the death certificate by paying 10 pounds.
In the UK, death certificates are considered public documents.
“Guy Scott has done a good thing letting us know what took our head of state. For me it brings me closure…. And also reveals what kind of vultures surrounded the President in his sickness and ultimate his death,” twitted @MaceWimbu
And Youngson Ndangwa wrote, “Wow! And was this supposed to be a state secret? For how long was our president in this state and one begins to wonder what effects this had on his execution of state duties. How much of those final-days decisions were made by him? Interesting read, a must buy!!
Political Commentator and academic Sishuwa Sishuwa wrote, “Guy’s memoirs raise many fundamental issues. e.g. They tell us much about the politics of succession and demonstrate the need to discuss difficult and delicate national issues such as the health of presidents with much more transparency and openness. I highly recommend the book.”
Eugene Makai wrote on Facebook, “Causes of death are public records. Even here in Zambia before you get a burial certificate, you have to share documentation with the Council, so what is so special? The late President died in the UK and these records are accessible. Dr Scott’s work is valuable because it gives the future reader indisputable evidence rather than the conspiracy theories we are used to.”
So they all knew what was going on. So sad. May the soul of the late president rest in peace
And they wanted to mislead the people that Sata was killed when everybody knew Sata was sick long before he became president. He used to collapse, the government of Mwanawasa once evacuated him to S.A. Rupiah MMD was always pointing to his sickness when it would be reported that he collapsed at his rallies.
Birth certificates, death certificates are public govt documents and can be accessed by anyone. Condemning Dr.Scott as ” unAfrican” is ignorance of highest order but very common among us unexposed and unread Zambians.
Just like we will all know what will kill one of our prominent political leader. It is Chemaine Muzo that he was flirting with ku Chilanga.
I don’t know what’s more outrageous; the cost of the book or the need to include Mr Sata’s death certificate in it. Mr Sata could have died of bubonic plague for all I care but that is for his family to know.
It’s a good book. Worth a read. Got it on Christmas days thanks Nick.
On these cert nothing wrong with that.
Better than to rejoice his death like what hh did.
Your hatred for HH will choke you (pun intended!)
We also know that Mwanawasa died of a stroke. We don’t know what killed Chiluba.
Even in Zambia, death certificates are public documents, they are just like passports, birth certificates, NRCs, and record of birth document.
I see no controversy here. Death certificates are public records even though we want to pretend so such on matters of death in African cultures. what is wrong with knowing what killed the head of state? In fact, should have been told to the Nation a long time ago given the fact that Sata was died NOT as a private individual but on Govt ‘dime’ (taxpayers tab.)
ZMK 540 for a book. I will just read the Zambian Watchdog
Its good that we know and all is settled. Death does not just happen, one has to be sick before they die or befallen by a calamity, so what is their to hide? We need to have access to this book here in Zambia, make 200zmw instead of US45. Our economy is in bad shape.
Those condemning the release of the death certificate are just total typical villagers, do you know how people speculated over the illness of Sata, and do you know that this release actually sets the record straight. we are not villagers who see death as a mirth which is not supposed to be discussed, death is for all of us and setting the record straight is the most civilized way of dealing with causes of death, so for you villagers who think it was very wrong to produce that certificate, just know that your brains belong to the early stone age.