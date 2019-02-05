The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has launched the integrated framework for basic social protection programmes.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Olipa Phiri says the framework aims at improving coherence and create linkages within the social protection programmes.

Ms Phiri said the framework will also improve synergies across the social protection line ministries, and ultimately enhance impact of government interventions.

Speaking in a speech read on her behalf by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President, in charge of Administration, Stephen Mwansa, at the official launch, Ms Phiri stated that government is committed to the expansion of the social protection sector, as well as invest in efficient and effective delivery mechanisms.

Ms Phiri explained that the implementation of the framework will enhance service delivery to the poor and vulnerable in the communities.

Speaking at the same event, International Labour Organisation (ILO) Technical Officer James Canonge said the United Nations remains committed to supporting government efforts towards the implementation of the National Social Protection Policy, with the aim of realising an inclusive, sustainable and resilient national development pathway that leaves no one behind.

Mr Canonge said the implementation of the integrated Framework possess an enormous potential for improving outcomes that seek to be achieved through various social protection initiatives.

He stated that the framework is a fundamental step towards the creation of a coherent and coordinated social protection system in Zambia.

