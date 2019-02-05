Zesco United and Nkana on Wednesday afternoon return to FAZ Super Division action three days after clashing heads in the CAF Confederation Cup Group stage.

Nkana host Napsa Stars at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe fresh from Sunday night’s 2-0 drubbing at Zesco in the opening Group C match.

On the other hand, Zesco welcomes Nakambala Leopards in Ndola in the delayed Week 2 Pool A match of the 2019 transitional season.

Both Zesco and Nakambala have three points each after winning their respective opening matches.

Zesco stunned Green Buffaloes 1-0 in Lusaka while Nakambala edged Kitwe United at home in Mazabuka with the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, Nkana are searching for their first league win in Pool B after forcing a 2-2 draw at Lumwana Radiants in their opening match.

Kalampa are meeting Napsa who beat Nkwazi 2-0 on the first day of the season.

“I think we have come with a positive mind seeking a positive result in this game ” Napsa coach Mohammed Fathi said.

“It won’t be an easy game but I think we are ready to fight for the positive result we are here for,” Fathi said.

Last season, Nkana beat Napsa 2-1 in Lusaka after the first round match in Kitwe had finished 1-1.

