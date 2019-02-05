Zesco United defender David Owino has described Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group C victory over Nkana as a significant start to their continental league stage campaign.

The 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinalists top Group C following the victory heading into a crucial away date against Asante Kotoko next Wednesday in Ghana where they have yet to collect a point.

“The result was positive. In this tournament you always want to start well for the future,” Owino said.

“This one is done and now we focus on Asante Kotoko and it is away from home. We will try and take a point there.”

Zesco top Group C on goal difference with 3 points, Al Hilal of Sudan are second following their 1-0 home win over third placed Asante Kotoko in Khartoum.

Nkana are bottom on zero points.

