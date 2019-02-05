Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Richard Musukwa has said government will accept proposals case by case any concerns regarding the recent changes to the mine tax regime.

Speaking when he met First Quantum Minerals (FQM) DIirectors, Hon. Musukwa advised that particular concerns should be brought to the attention of government.

Mr. Musukwa said government had a duty to develop the country from resources that were available.

FQM director, Philip Pascal said they would submit concerns regarding the new tax changes.

He said Kansanshi Mine would particularly be adversely affected by the recent tax changes because of the unique circumstances such the gold export tax.

He said that FQM had invested $5billion the last twenty years in the mines at Kansanshi and Lumwana in NorthWestern Province.

He said over the years, FQM had paid over $3.5 billion in taxes.

Hon. Musukwa is at the 25th Africa Mining Indaba being held at the Capetown international Convention Centre.

Today President Cyril Ramaphosa will grace the event with Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

