Gay rights activist Paul Kasonkomoma has challenged Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance to shut down the National HIV/AIDS Council over its dealings with organisations that promote the rights of gays and lesbians.

In 2014, the Lusaka Magistrate Court acquitted Mr Kasonkomoma on charges of “soliciting for immoral purposes” after arguing for gay rights on a Muvi TV show in April 2013.

Following the decision by Reverend Sumaili to condemn the Lusaka Hustle TV series, Mr Kasonkomoma has challenged the Minister to leave the show alone if she fails to shut down NAC for promoting homosexuality in Zambia.

Mr Kasonkomoma said NAC is funding a number of local organisations using donor funds to promote the rights of homosexuals.

“I Challenge the Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance to shut down the National HIV/AIDS Council that employs and/or houses gay persons to conduct LGBTI activities or leave Kuni alone,” he said.

He added, “She too must explain how the Minister of Health allowed the Zambia to accept millions of Dollars for the same purpose.”

“Before Kuni is crucified, Honourable Sumaili should ask the National HIV AIDS Council, the Ministry of Health, FHI360 and University of Maryland what the following organizations do. 1.Friends of Rainka2.Lotus Identity 3. Transbantu Association Zambia and 4. Women’s Alliance.”

And American based Actor Patrick Shumba has defended the producers of Lusaka Hustle and accused Zambian authorities of hypocrisy.

“Those that petitioned the removal of Lusaka Hustle must’ve never watched anything Tyler Perry, CNN, Idols and so many more. My thing is, I don’t care what your beliefs may be but if you must judge, please be fair in your discrimination.

Don’t hate one thing and tolerate another. I’m sure the Sin is Sin saints will flood this post and my inbox. Since you let the other sinners get away with their sins and way of life, leave that guy/girl alone. Only God should be the judge.”

He added, “I’m also certain the we are a country of morals folks will be ticked by this post. What morals? Just relax and let those young people do what they do, make money and live their lives in peace.”

