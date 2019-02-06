The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has commended Zesco United and Nkana Football Club supporters for their exemplary behaviour during Sunday’s Confederation Cup Group C match between Zesco United and Nkana played at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

FAZ Communication Manager Desmond Katongo says FAZ is delighted that fans from both clubs heeded the Association’s call for unity of purpose.

In Statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Katongo said the Association is particularly happy that this crucial game was played under an atmosphere free from any form of disturbance.

He further urged fans across the country to adhere to the laws of the game during domestic and international games.

During the same match Nkana Football Club lost to Zesco united two goals to nil.

