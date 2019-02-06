Nkana posted their first win of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season after rallying to overcome Napsa Stars 3-1 in a midweek rescheduled match at home in Kitwe.

Goals from Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin Mubanga and Simon Bwalya sealed the win as Nkana joined Buildcon at the top of Pool B of the transitional season with four points from two matches.

Napsa made a false start when Eric Yema beat the poorly erected Nkana offside trap to put the visitors in the lead after 10 minute.

Tshimenga equalised nine minutes later when tapping in a Kelvin Mubanga pass as the two teams went to the break with a 1-1 scoreline.

Nkana went up 2-1 in the 75th minute with Mubanga as the scorer after being set up by Ronald Kampamba.

80th minute substitute Simon Bwalya put the scores beyond Napsa’s reach with a fine header one minute into stoppage time.

Bwalya had replaced Sate Sate prior to scoring.

The win is expected to relieve Nkana after Sunday night’s 2-0 CAF Confederation Cup loss at Zesco United in Ndola.

[Read 75 times, 75 reads today]