Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who has been selling anointing oil to his followers including appointments for prayers is in hot soup for hiring one of the most expensive criminal lawyers, Barry Roux, as a lead defense attorney.

Bushiri was arrested on Friday together with his wife for alleged fraud and money laundering and has acquired the services of top defence advocate Barry Roux whose daily fees is reportedly close to R50 000.

Hiring of Roux who gained fame when he defended murder convict Paralympian Oscar Pistorius in 2014 has landed the Malawian born televangelist in trouble with some people accusing him of being a fake prophet.

Life is: Prophet hires a prominent lawyer to defend him while his brainwashed people uses his water when in trouble”

Writing on Facebook, Gitta Phiri said: “Same lawyer that represented a murder will representing a prophet.

“When you cant do yourself a miracle to get bailedl”! Lets all agree that dude don’t perform any miracles full stop!”

“Life is: Prophet hires a prominent lawyer to defend him while his brainwashed people uses his water when in trouble” posted Raynolds Liabunya on social media.

Jozi News, one of the tabloids in South Africa accused Bushiri of disregarding his anointing oil in a story headlined Self Proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Prefer Barry Roux Over His Anointing Oil.

South Africa’s renown advocate and whistleblower, Man’s Not Barry Roux who tweets at AdvBarryRoux alleged that Bushiri’s followers will foot the embattled prophet’s legal bills.

“So, Barry Roux has displaced Annointed Oil?…Now it’s no longer ‘Jesus fights our battles, no stress’ but ‘Barry Roux will try his best to fight out battles’!.. conmen in times of difficulties and tribulations will jump onto fellow men for help. This how you can know them” another commented.

But Bushiri’s Communications Director, Ephraim Nyondo, said that Roux has always been a family attorney.

“There is no change in the usual legal team of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s as he goes for bail hearing tomorrow with South Africa’s top advocate Barry Roux, again, leading ECG leader’s defense team. Advocate Roux has always been Bushiri’s family lawyer” said Nyondo.

Bushiri and his wife are expected to appear in court this morning to file for bail.

Source:Malawi 24

