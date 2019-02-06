Government has disclosed that all 2019 first year students under the Students loan and higher education scholarship will no longer get meal allowance.

Higher Education Minister, Nkandu Luo says the scheme will now only cover accommodation and tuition fees that will be paid directly to the learning institutions, while the student will only be paid book and project allowances.

The Minister has stressed that this will only affect new loan beneficiaries of 2019 and does not affect existing loan beneficiary contracts at UNZA, CBU and Kapasa Makasa Universities.

Professor Luo was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today.

She said that government has a budget of 5 hundred and 57 million kwacha for the scheme which will now include five more public Universities.

The five are Nkwame Nkhuruma, Chalimbana, Mukuba, Mulungushi and Palabana Universities.

[Read 341 times, 342 reads today]