Government has disclosed that all 2019 first year students under the Students loan and higher education scholarship will no longer get meal allowance.
Higher Education Minister, Nkandu Luo says the scheme will now only cover accommodation and tuition fees that will be paid directly to the learning institutions, while the student will only be paid book and project allowances.
The Minister has stressed that this will only affect new loan beneficiaries of 2019 and does not affect existing loan beneficiary contracts at UNZA, CBU and Kapasa Makasa Universities.
Professor Luo was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today.
She said that government has a budget of 5 hundred and 57 million kwacha for the scheme which will now include five more public Universities.
The five are Nkwame Nkhuruma, Chalimbana, Mukuba, Mulungushi and Palabana Universities.
What a disaster!!!!!
Mantrishioni aka Malnutrition coming to the learned ones.
Meanwhile they have salary increments and want procure brand new Embraers for a pointless airline.
But when nkandu Luo went to the same university where she got her degree to be where she is today, was she treated like the way she is treating students now?
Well done prof. Luo. How do other students manage in other learning institutions? UNZA and CBU students get meal allowances, accommodation allowances and tuition allowances while students at Nortec, NRDC, NIPA etc go without anything. On top of that they go in the streets to stone innocent people. UNZA and CBU students are not the only one who drive the wheels of economy in this nation. Well done government.