Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of training Professor Elwyn Chomba has called on nurse training institutions to ensure they train competent health providers.

She says there is need to widen the training net in a bid to attain universal health care in the country.

The Permanent Secretary said this when she graced the General Nursing Council meeting with nurse training institutions.

Professor Chomba says the Private Public Partnership policy in the health sector is yielding positive results as more private health training institutions has come on board.

She said the country has 37 private training institutions and 38 public and church owned institutions.

And General Nursing Council Registrar Dr Aaron Banda says nurses play a critical role in achieving universal health care.

He called for continued collaboration between government and the private sector in the training of nurses in the country.

Meanwhile for Former Minister of Health in the MMD government Dr Brian Chituwo says insisting on quality standards is cardinal in achieving quality health care providers

